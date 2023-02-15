Wear and tear has gotten the better of a playground set at Cook Park in Athens, so plans have been made — but not yet approved — to replace it.
During Monday’s Athens City Council study session, Projects Manager Kevin Helm made a recommendation to the board to replace a playground set that he has received complaints about.
He noted that the set closest to the monument in the park is about 24 years old.
“The items that have been reported as having damage is just wear from age,” Helm said.
So, he looked into simply replacing the parts of the set that had drawn complaints but wasn’t sure that was the right direction.
“We looked at the cost to get replacement pieces and it was in excess of $10,000,” he said, adding that price didn’t include a piece that wasn’t available. “At that point, we began looking at what the alternatives might be from the standpoint of replacing the playset entirely.”
Helm said the reasoning for looking into other options was not just because of the cost, but also the other work going on around the playground.
“That’s a lot of money to put into a playset that’s 24 years old,” he said. “We’ve also put a lot of money into the new safety surface that will go around the equipment. If we leave this set in place and then come back in a few years and have to replace it, we’re going to have to cut out the safety surface and replace it. That would be wasting a lot of funding as well.”
So, Helm recommended a full replacement of the playset equipment with some that would be available to children ages 2-5 years old. Helm noted that the playset that will remain is good for children ages 5-12, so both would still cover all age ranges.
The cost to replace the equipment, he noted, would be $28,217.83 plus $3,500 to demolish the current set. The new set would be expected to arrive in 8-10 weeks.
“Most of the companies we talked to couldn’t deliver play equipment until September,” Helm said.
Because of the cost, approval of the purchase has to go through the city council. While the council members could not vote at the study session, there was consensus to place the item on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting where a vote can be held.
