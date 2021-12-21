The City of Athens and McMinn Regional Humane Society (MRHS) are preparing to oversee joint operations at the city’s relocated animal shelter.
The Athens City Council will consider a resolution at tonight’s meeting that, if approved, would initiate a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the city and humane society regarding mutually agreed upon conditions and understandings pertaining to relocation of the animal shelter to 320 South Jackson Street in Athens — the former location of the main offices of The Daily Post-Athenian.
The council reviewed preliminary plans for the new shelter, as well as the proposed MOU at last week’s study session. Public Works Director Ben Burchfield led this review.
“We really want to make sure we have mutual understanding and acknowledgement by both the city and the humane society before going through the rest of the design process and then ultimately to bidding and then construction,” said Burchfield.
According to the resolution, “this relocation will necessitate substantial renovations to the existing building structure to accommodate the use. The use of the facility will be an Animal Control and Adoption Facility jointly run by the two entities. Additionally, the City will use areas of this building as overflow office space for temporarily displaced employees during ongoing demolition and/or renovations of other City facilities. This process is expected to take no more than four years to complete as of the date of the execution of this MOU.”
Once the temporary usage needs of the city have concluded, both parties will enter discussions to identify and determine the best long-term use of this space.
The city hired engineering firm Allen & Hoshall to develop a site plan for the facility, which MRHS voted unanimously to approve at their regularly scheduled board meeting on Nov. 9. The city will own the facility and be responsible for insuring it for property loss and liability caused by issues with the facility or actions of city employees, but MRHS will be responsible for providing liability insurance for its employees and/or volunteers.
The MRHS has not established an exact timeline for when various parts of its spay and neuter clinic operation will move into the facility, but have indicated that it is part of its long-term plan.
The combined Athens and McMinn County funding dedicated to this project will go toward the development of the animal control, animal housing and animal adoption areas of the facility, but not toward the cost of construction for office or clinic spaces.
The potential spay and neuter clinic space will be itemized specifically in the construction bid to establish a dollar figure so that the MRHS will have a goal in its fundraising efforts if it decides to go this route. Any construction costs associated with the spay and neuter clinic would be paid by the MRHS.
The dog kennels will also be itemized specifically in the construction bid to establish an exact cost for providing inside/outside kennels. This baseline figure can be used if it becomes necessary to implement cost control and/or changes in materials or project scope to bring the project within budget or to provide a established cost in the event additional fundraising is needed to develop amenities that would otherwise be eliminated from the project because of insufficient funding.
