The power rate for the final summer rate month is going down.
After significant increases in recent months, the power rates for Athens Utilities Board (AUB) and Etowah Utilities Board (EUB) customers are set to fall in September.
Earlier this week, it was announced that TVA’s fuel charge for the month of September is $0.03225, down from the current $0.04855.
In Etowah, this means a 10% decrease in the power rate for residential customers next month. According to EUB General Manager Harold Masengil, that means a drop of about $20 from the average residential bill.
For AUB customers, the drop will take the overall September power rate down to $0.10637 from August’s current level of $0.12687, which is the highest it has ever been for AUB customers.
AUB representatives, along with many other power company managers, met with TVA recently in a call to discuss the ever-growing TVA fuel charge, which is added to the local power providers’ actual rate for the month.
“This will be a nice break to have the TVA portion come down. We will still keep working to have them keep their costs in control and, we hope, to have TVA’s portion falling more in line with historical levels,” said AUB’s Wayne Scarbrough. “We are just really glad to see that going down this coming month as the summer heat continues.”
AUB’s power rate has been the same June through September, but for both EUB and AUB, the TVA fuel charge is much higher this year than it was a year ago.
The September TVA fuel cost, while down from August, is still up some 70% compared to one year ago.
Last September, the TVA charge was at $0.01897. In the upcoming month of September, TVA’s charge will be $0.03325. AUB’s rate for September is exactly what it was in June, July and August, at $0.07412 per kilowatt hour.
Customers have some measures they can take at their homes to keep their power bills in check.
“We have customers who want to keep their home at 68 degrees. It will come at a cost, but it is strictly up to the homeowner. Some folks really want to cut their power consumption and, therefore, their bill. For those folks we have a few standard tips to offer that can keep things in check,” Scarbrough said.
Customers can make changes to their thermostats and home environments during the summer, when people are using more electricity to cool their homes.
• Turn up the thermostat to 75 degrees. “Sixty-eight degrees feels great, but it will result in considerably more energy use and a notably higher cooling bill,” Scarbrough said.
• Use curtains, awnings or other coverings for windows to reduce solar heat gain from the sun.
• During the hot parts of the day (generally 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.), avoid using the oven. If making food, try using the microwave instead.
• Use weather stripping on doors and windows to preserve cooled air and keep it inside the house.
• Ceiling fans can help circulate cooled air throughout the house.
