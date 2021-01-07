MEDIC Regional Blood Center has critically low inventory for blood types and is appealing to local residents to give more.
MEDIC officials have noted they have less than a two-day supply of O Positive, O Negative, A Positive and A Negative blood.
MEDIC also has a low inventory of B Negative blood type.
All MEDIC Regional Blood Center Donor Centers and Community Drives are seeking blood donations, including the Athens location at 213 E. Washington Avenue, Suite 104.
MEDIC is requiring all donors to wear a mask or face covering. If a donor does not have a mask or face covering, MEDIC will provide one.
MEDIC is allowing whole blood walk-in donors.
Appointments are available and can be made to donate whole blood online at www.medicblood.org using the donate link.
Appointments are required for Platelet and COVID Convalescent Plasma donations. Appointments can also be made by calling 865-524-3074.
MEDIC Regional Blood Center has seen an increase in demand for blood products, but is not seeing the donors needed to fulfill inventory needs.
As a reminder, the blood, platelets and plasma on the shelves now is what would be used in a trauma event and it takes three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution.
Additionally, MEDIC is not affiliated with American Red Cross in any way. Any products donated through ARC do not stay in the local area – only products donated through MEDIC help your neighbors.
Donors will receive a special edition MEDIC gift, $10 E-Gift Card (delivered via e-mail), $5 Salsarita’s coupon, Petro’s Coupon and a Texas Roadhouse Appetizer coupon.
For this week and next, MEDIC will randomly draw for the winner of a $500 E-Gift Card that can be redeemed at various organizations including Walmart, Amazon and others. The e-gift card will be sent via e-mail link after the drawing.
