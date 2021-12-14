A Monroe County constable has been arrested for allegedly posing as a deputy and federal agent earlier this year in Macon County.
An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of Monroe County constable Derek Sircy, 32, on charges of official misconduct and official oppression.
On June 4, at the request of 15th Judicial District Attorney General Jason Lawson, TBI special agents began investigating an allegation that on or around April 2, Sircy portrayed himself as a Macon County sheriff’s deputy and Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms (ATF) agent in Macon County.
During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that Sircy allegedly used powers under his official capacity outside of his jurisdiction as a constable for Monroe County.
On Dec. 6, the case was presented to the Macon County Grand Jury, which returned indictments charging Sircy with one count of official misconduct and one count of official oppression.
On Dec. 8, Sircy was served the indictments and booked into the Macon County Jail on $3,500 bond.
