Englewood Water Tower Preservation Project officials are making a “final push” for the funds to restore the Englewood Water Tower.
According to Beth Sizemore, who is leading the project, they need to raise an additional $46,000 to go along with the $64,000 grant they have received for a total of $110,000.
Sizemore noted there will be a meeting held Monday night, location currently unknown, to discuss strategies to raise the remaining funds.
“As of now we have had a company come back to us and give us a price that if we paint the tower with its original paint, they will come in, remove the old paint and paint it with its original color,” Sizemore said. “At this point we have grant money and we need to raise the remaining amount of money that we need.”
The current strategy is to have people purchase five gallon buckets of paint valued at $2,000.
“Jay Hacker, who owns a design company, will post the names of people, companies, etc. on the buckets who donate,” she noted. “Hacker Signs are going to do all of those signs free for us ... we will also change our thermometer. We have a thermometer that they did for us that is showing $300,000 right now, but they will change it to $110,000 which means our thermometer is going to raise up real quick.”
There goal is to get as many buckets as they can to place around the thermometer until they receive their targeted amount.
“We would like to reach the goal as soon as possible because we have a real possibility of being able to start painting the tower in the spring,” she expressed.
The Englewood Water Tower is the first of its kind in Tennessee to be placed on the National Register of Historic Places.
“It holds great significance to the people of Englewood because it is the one thing that says ‘I’m home,’” Sizemore expressed. “It was built as part of (late President Franklin) Roosevelt’s New Deal and that itself makes it very historically significant and we are very proud of it and we would like to see it maintained.”
Anyone who would like to contribute to the restoration of the water tower can do so through the East Tennessee Foundation, either make a donation online or send a check to them and put water tower in the memo.
“If that is not suitable and you would like to make a cash donation, Tellico Junction has agreed to take in money as well,” Sizemore noted. “I would like to see individuals start contributing. We have the grant money and now we need for people in McMinn County and surrounding areas to start making donations so that we can get started on getting this taken care of.”
