The effect of the coronavirus pandemic on local law enforcement has yet to be fully realized.
Athens Police Chief Cliff Couch delivered his monthly report at last week’s Athens City Council meeting. The December report essentially serves as an annual summary and Couch began by noting the role of COVID on his year-end numbers for 2020.
“The theme of the year is obviously COVID,” said Couch.
In several major categories, the number of offenses dropped from 2019 to 2020.
“Is that a function of all the time people spent locked down or are we just becoming a better world and things are getting better? I don’t know,” said Couch. “Maybe when we return to some normalcy at some point, that will be when we want to look back and compare.”
Sex offenses, assaults, burglaries, thefts, motor vehicle thefts, moving violations and drug offenses all saw a decrease in 2020 versus a year prior. Couch noted that robberies were the only major offense to increase in that span.
There were 2,183 moving violations cited in 2019, which Couch said was about half the number from 2018. That number dropped precipitously again in 2020 with 1,195 moving violations cited, which Couch said was “probably a function of COVID.”
Couch said his department made an effort to limit its person-to-person contact as much as possible to protect the health of his officers. He noted that this may have also had an effect on the overall decrease in the number of offenses for the year.
“All in all, not a really bad year considering everything we went through,” said Couch.
Council Member Frances Witt-McMahan asked about the effect of Tennessee courts operating in a limited capacity during the pandemic.
“Are you all able to prosecute the cases that you’re arresting or are they waiting in limbo,” she asked.
“A lot of them are,” replied Couch.
He then pointed out that arrests had dropped from 1,142 in 2019 to 919 in 2020. He added the caveat that people are not currently being taken to jail for misdemeanor offenses. He said there are some cases where sufficient probable cause exists and an arrest would normally be made, but instead, warrants are being issued for these offenses.
“One day in a world after COVID, there’s going to be a lot of misdemeanor warrants to be served,” explained Couch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.