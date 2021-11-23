Applications for assistance and donations to help families at Christmastime are both starting to come in for this year’s Friendly Fellow Club food basket drive.
Organizers of the annual community event — a local tradition for more than 80 years — are anticipating both an increase in applications for the baskets that provide staples to get families in need through the winter and also higher prices for the food provided.
Applications are currently available for pickup from the drive through windows of any McMinn County branch of the following banks: CapStar Bank, Simmons Bank, BB&T, Peoples Bank of East Tennessee or SouthEast Bank. Applications must be returned to those banks’ drive through windows or mailed by the close of business on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
For those wishing to mail applications, send them to Friendly Fellow Club, P.O. Box 325, Athens, TN 37371-0325.
Applicants are asked to return only the white copy of their application and keep the yellow copy for verification purposes when picking up their food box.
All applicants must reside within McMinn County in order to qualify for assistance.
The Friendly Fellow Club is a 501(c)(3) organization. Not only are the donations tax-deductible, but because the Friendly Fellow Club operates under an all-volunteer board, 100% of all donations — every single penny — goes to help families in Athens and McMinn County.
Online donations via credit/debit card or PayPal can be made online at friendlyfellows.org by clicking the donate button. Donations can also be mailed to P.O. Box 325, Athens, TN 37371-0325.
Make checks payable to Friendly Fellow Club. Notes can be left in the online giving portal or with the check for honorariums or memorials.
The following are the latest batch of donations:
• In honor of the members and staff of Mars Hill Presbyterian Church, from Jim and Freddie Nelson — $300
• From the Athens Kiwanis Club — $2,500
• In honor of the Dinner Club, from Greg Moses and Kristin Schrader — $100
• In honor of Ross and Ann Dodson, from Greg Moses and Kristin Schrader — $100
• In honor of Greg Moses, from Kristin Schrader — $50
• From Hugh and Chelsey Willson — $100
Community members always lend a hand packing Friendly Fellow Club baskets. This year, boxes will be packed on Monday, Dec. 20, at 6 p.m. at 2115 Redfern Drive in Athens, located off Congress Parkway behind Dooley Tractor Company and on Redfern Drive across from American Bedding.
Whether a person comes by themselves or brings friends, the more hands on deck, the better, according to officials. Volunteer help has made it possible for the Friendly Fellow Club to pack approximately 500 boxes within an hour’s time each year.
Volunteers can also help to distribute boxes to registered families the following day at the same location.
Boxes will be distributed at the same location to eligible households on Tuesday, Dec. 21, from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
For more information about the Friendly Fellow Club, visit friendly fellows.org
