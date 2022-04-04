The Tennessee Wesleyan University Concert Choir and Chorale will present their spring concert on April 5 at 7 p.m. at Allen Memorial United Methodist Church in Athens.
This performance is free and open to the public, with a short reception to follow.
The theme of the concert is “Rebuild through Song.”
“Music has the power to satisfy our need for beauty and form; we will be rebuilding after being restricted by the pandemic, rebuilding after troubled times,” stated a news release from the university. “It also coincides with the season of Lent. It is a time of reflection and quiet, but at the same time rejoicing for the triumphant resurrection! An array of musical styles, from the High Baroque composers to the contemporary will guide the musical journey throughout the concert.”
TWU Concert Choir and Chorale are under the direction of Dr. Marius Bahnean and Sylvia Gossett – collaborative pianist.
They will be joined by string instrumentalists from Oak Ridge Symphony Orchestra: Karen Kartal – violin; Kari Lapins – violin; Sara Lee Cho – viola; Julie Belenger Roy – viola; and Jeanine Wilkinson – cello. They will also be joined by The Dockery Jazz Trio: Ben Dockery – piano, Rusty Holloway – bass and Thad Brown – drums.
