The Town of Decatur is refurbishing its theater to become an event venue for Meigs County.
According to the newly elected Meigs County Chamber of Commerce Chairman George Thomas, the estimated timeline for completion of the renovations will be around 18 months.
“Work is already underway,” Thomas stated. “The progress will be controlled by the frequency and amount of grants we receive.”
Decatur has started the Historic Meigs Theater Foundation and applied for 501(c)(3) status.
“I am figuring it will be a $1 million project,” Thomas said. “We have already spent about $250,000 on exterior foundation, wall, roofing and parking lot upgrades.”
He expressed his excitement for renovating the old theater.
“I am thrilled to death to be able to bring this thing back online,” Thomas expressed. “I am also excited for what it is going to do for the community.”
The project started in 2019 when Thomas responded to an advertisement from the State Department of Human Services, which was looking for an office building.
“It wasn’t until I stumbled across a man in Loudon that also purchased real estate downtown that also had a former theater that the idea bloomed in my mind,” Thomas said. “After we get the office part of this building finished we could come back and refurbish the theater for our town.”
He noted they plan on the theater being multifunctional.
“We can seat people in round tables or rows of chairs. We also want to make the theater have both a stage for live performances and a (retractable) screen with a projector for movies,” Thomas noted. “This whole building will be flexible for what we need.”
Weddings, community events and movies were a few examples Thomas gave for what they hope the renovated theater will be able to accommodate.
“We have all kinds of things that we are thinking that we can do in conjunction with that space,” he stated. “This will bring in tax revenue and we also plan to have a snack bar in the lobby. I think people will come from a 50 mile radius to hear live music or see plays and more.”
The south side of the building will cater to the state department, but the building will also have an Air BnB to accommodate lodging for travelers.
“Right now there isn’t any lodging for guests, they would have to stay in Athens and then visit our town,” he noted. “We are looking at making four motel-like Air BnBs that will provide lodging to those who would like to stay in Decatur.”
According to Thomas, everyone is excited for the project to be completed.
“Everyone I have talked to, the county mayor, the chamber, the commissioners and those in the community seem really excited about this coming back online,” Thomas expressed. “I wish we could have it done tomorrow but it still needs a lot of work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.