Three McMinn County 4-H’ers recently attended Tennessee 4-H Congress.
The theme for 2021 Congress was “ Tennessee 4-H: The Great Comeback.” To attend Congress, each participant was required to write an essay based on this theme.
During this event, 4-H’ers learned about state government, toured the capitol, attended educational sessions, rode the General Jackson, visited downtown Nashville and more.
The students who took part in the trip were Cheyenne Hager, Emily Cline and Kendra Cornelius.
“4-H Congress was an unforgettable experience. This type of experience is something I would never have done had 4-H not provided me with this opportunity,” McMinn County Reporter Hager stated.
McMinn County 4-H thanked the following local donors who helped make this event possible: Carter Insurance; Cheryl Ingram, register of deeds; Phil Tuggle, trustee; Melinda King, county clerk; Teanna McKinney, McMinn County election commission office; Tonya Hipps and Rob Preston, Athens Area Chamber of Commerce; and Susan Peglow, Willow Tree Farms. They also thanked Shannon Hager, who served as the 2021 McMinn County Congress volunteer.
