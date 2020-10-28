The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has completed an investigation into allegations surrounding the operations and closing of Hiwassee College and reportedly found “multiple operating deficiencies.”
The investigation began after District Attorney General Steve Crump requested assistance from the comptroller’s office.
Hiwassee College closed in 2019 after the board of trustees determined the college’s financial struggles were insurmountable.
Comptroller investigators reviewed accounting records, bank statements and supporting documentation for the period July 1, 2016, through Sept. 2, 2019, and reportedly noted several deficiencies related to disbursements, travel reimbursements and the release of restrictions on monetary gifts.
According to the comptroller’s report, these “deficiencies can be attributed to a lack of management oversight and inadequate maintenance of accounting records.”
In one case, the comptroller reported, the former college president was reimbursed twice for the same expense. The former president approved a travel expense report in November 2017 and was reimbursed $1,510.77 for lodging.
She then allegedly approved a second expense report in March 2018 and was reimbursed $1,510.77 for the same lodging expenses. The former president has reportedly agreed to reimburse the college.
According to the report, the former president claimed that “her assistant mistakenly submitted the same expense report twice.”Additionally, investigators determined that Hiwassee College reportedly did not ensure all provisions of state law were met before releasing funds with donor imposed restrictions from its endowment. College officials released at least $1,135,170.56 before meeting all provisions of Tennessee Code Annotated, Section 35-10-206(d).
Section 35-10-206(d) authorizes “institutions to release or modify donor imposed restrictions in whole or in part if the institution determines that the restriction is unlawful, impracticable, impossible to achieve or wasteful to the institution, 60 days after notification to the attorney general and reporter, if: a. The fund subject to the restriction must be less than $150,000 in 2012, to be increased by $5,000 every July 1 thereafter ($195,000 in 2020); b. More than 20 years have elapsed since the fund was established; and c. The institution must use the released or modified funds in a manner consistent with the charitable purposes expressed in the gift instrument.”“It should be noted that the released funds were deposited into the college’s operating account and investigators found no indication that the institution failed to use these funds for the benefit of the college,” according to the report.
The results of the investigation have been communicated with the office of the district attorney general of the 10th Judicial District and, according to the report, “board members indicated that they have corrected or intend to correct these deficiencies.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.