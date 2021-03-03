Overuse of drugs has reportedly been on the rise in McMinn County recently and McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said he is part of a substance misuse response committee that hopes to use grant money to help combat substance abuse and overdoses.
“We have had an increase in the number of overdoses that have been happening,” Guy said. “The data has shown a general increase in overdoses, specifically in 37303 area code, so this is affecting Athens and McMinn County primarily.”
According to Guy, the increase in overdoses seems to be coming from illegal narcotics rather than prescription drugs.
“Fentanyl seems to be the problem and Fentanyl is, unfortunately, very easy to access,” Guy noted. “It is slipping into the country, mostly from China, and there are people who will also buy pill presses to make pills that look exactly like prescription pills that they will then sell on the street as prescription pills.”
He noted that people will buy “street level” drugs, often thinking they are purchasing prescription drugs.
“Unfortunately it is homemade and has Fentanyl in it, which is extremely dangerous,” he stated. “These are some things that we discussed (Tuesday morning in the committee) and we want to make community outreach and raise awareness to avoid or lower the risk of overdose — even accidentally.”
He warned residents to avoid any type of medications or substances that aren’t prescribed by a doctor.
“Unless you get a medication from the hand of a pharmacist, it is not safe to take,” he expressed. “Anything that you get from a friend, family member or off of the street is not safe to take because you cannot guarantee its purity.”
He also discouraged people from sharing or buying medications off the street because they won’t know where it came from.
Though the committee has not decided on an overall plan, the members and Guy would like to make smaller efforts to continue to spread awareness of the dangers.
“We would like to get into the media, social media, helping people know the dangers of addiction, provide resources for people who find themselves, a family member, or a friend in addiction, helping them seek council, and more,” he explained.
“There have been talks about working with local jails and emergency rooms to help identify at risk people and providing them with some assistance ... it is a multidisciplinary task force with doctors, law enforcement, mental health, treatment specialists. We had a meeting coming up with ideas on how this grant money could be spent effectively on this region.”
He noted that the overdoses have “clearly” become an issue in the region and county.
“We are working closely with local government, law enforcement, hospitals and our health department to find some way to work out responses and find some solutions,” Guy expressed.
