The City of Athens Parks and Recreation Department is now selling tickets for the annual Mother Son Dance this year.
This will be the 29th annual event and it is set for Nov. 6 at the McMinn County High School cafeteria at 7 p.m.
“This is the first dance that we are able to host since COVID, so we are really excited about it,” said Athens Parks and Recreation Program Coordinator Brianna Baker. “I think our crowd is really excited too. We posted tickets available 4:30 Friday night and by Monday morning we had sold over 100 tickets, so clearly it is something that our community wants to have back and we are excited to host it.”
The evert was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however there was an alternative offered.
“We did a mother son date night at the Movie Palace where they had social distancing and COVID precautions already in place, so we offered several different movie times for families to come in,” Baker recalled. “We played a movie and they could purchase concessions, but the city took care of the movie. We also had photos and giveaways, so it was a lot of fun but it wasn’t the dance.”
The current plan for the dance is to have it proceed as normal as possible.
“We made a metric for determining where our COVID cases are and what capacity we could have the dance at,” she noted. “Right now we are seeing a lot of cases dropping so we are a little closer to our normal number than anything else, so it shouldn’t be too far off from a normal dance.”
According to Baker, the Mother Son Dance actually started out as a Halloween dance 29 years ago.
“The Daddy Daughter Dance started to become a bigger event and the Halloween dance started to become less of one, so we changed it to a mother son dance which was less about costumes and more about them,” she explained.
“It has become one of those dances that people have looked forward to all year long and we have done different little collector items like pins and stuff but it is definitely something that everyone looks forward to and we are just really excited to be back.”
Roughly 300 tickets remained available as of press time.
Tickets can be purchased online at athenstn.gov/parks or in the parks and recreation office for $10 each.
Photos are also available for purchase for $14, which include two 5x7s and four wallet sized photos.
All tickets must be purchased before 5 p.m. on Nov. 5 as no tickets will be sold at the door.
