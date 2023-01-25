As elected officials in Washington, D.C. face off over what to do about the nation’s debt ceiling, U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-Tennessee) discussed what he hopes to see out of the conclusion of the fight.
Fleischmann represents McMinn County in D.C. and, in a recent interview with The DPA, he said this is a situation he’s familiar with.
“This is a battle we have seen time and time again,” he said. “When I went to Congress our national debt was $15 trillion — that was 13 years ago. It’s now approaching $32 trillion.”
He recalled a moment during then-President Barack Obama’s tenure in the White House when he hoped to see a culmination to the fighting over the spending limit.
“I faulted then-President Obama, who was in a room with myself and Speaker (of the House John) Boehner when Speaker Boehner went to President Obama and said look, we’re going to have to raise the debt limit but let’s put in some spending restraints we all can live with,” Fleischmann recalled. “It would be a plan that starts dealing with the long term debt. President Obama, in that meeting, looked at us and basically said I’m not concerned with the deficit or the national debt.”
Fleischmann said he regretted they weren’t able to start the process of working out a deal at that time.
“A second term Democratic president would have been in the best position ever to negotiate that,” he said.
Coming back to the current situation between the end of the Donald Trump presidency and start of the Joe Biden presidency, Fleischmann said he faults both Democrats and Republicans for the debt.
“In the last four years we have seen Democrats — particularly in the last two years — spending money frivolously in outrageous fashion with Republican allies in the U.S. Senate,” he said. “We have been irresponsible in terms of fiscal spending and that has got to stop.”
That being said, Fleischmann stressed that the debt limit must go up on schedule.
“We cannot default on our national debt,” he said. “It would wreak havoc on our currency, it would wreak havoc on our domestic financial health and on markets here and abroad.”
Thus, as the back and forth in D.C. continues, Fleischmann said he hopes to see talks centered on where compromise can be found.
“There need to be discussions on where we do get some solid agreement — yes, concessions — from the Biden administration, (Senate Majority Leader) Chuck Schumer and the Democratic majority in the Senate and House Republicans,” Fleischmann said. “This is another historic opportunity to put in ... some spending constraints and, at the same time, agree to raise the debt limit. It cannot be all Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer’s way — that will not happen and it should not happen.”
As for his optimism that a compromise will be reached in a timely manner, Fleischmann wasn’t optimistic that a deal that makes everyone happy would be reached.
“I’m confident there will be a compromise that will make no one happy,” he said. “Ultimately we will get to a compromise position where the debt limit is raised — hopefully short term so that we can make sure whatever constraints and spending cuts are put in are not just a quick nod and wink for Democrats to appease us for the moment.”
