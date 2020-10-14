The Friends of the E.G. Fisher Public Library have announced a second pop-up book sale will be held on Friday, Oct. 23, from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at E.G. Fisher, weather permitting.
The decision was made to hold this sale, according to officials, after the previous one in September was successful.
The Friends will have tents and tables set up along the sidewalk in front of the library to provide a book shopping experience in the fresh air with social distancing and safety measures in place. The Friends of the Library will have a variety of used books to offer shoppers and members sorted a completely different selection of books from the previous pop-up sale so that repeat shoppers will have fresh books to choose from.
This will be a cash only event and masks will be required for the safety of volunteers and the community. Customers will also be able to purchase or renew their Friends of the Library-McMinn County memberships.
It is $15 for an individual membership or $25 for a family membership. Visit the Friends’ Facebook page at Friends of the Library-McMinn County for more updates.
