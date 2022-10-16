G. David Brown is a write-in candidate for the Athens City School Board.
Brown was born and raised in Athens. He attended E.K. Baker, North City Elementary, Athens Junior High and McMinn County High schools. He returned to Athens in 1980 and began working as a School Psychologist and Director of Special Education for Meigs County Schools.
Brown and wife, Jan, were married at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Athens 39 years ago this December. They raised their daughter, Lauren, in that church and she attended Ingleside, North City and Athens Junior High before graduating from McMinn High.
Lauren, as well, returned to Athens to make her home here after a beginning career in New York City. She has a daughter who is in the second grade at Ingleside Elementary.
Brown is a professional educator whose career has spanned four decades. He continues to work with the Meigs County School System on a part-time contract. He has had the opportunity to work with the Tennessee State Department of Education on various task forces over the years. He has also served as the president and currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Tennessee Association of Administrators in Special Education.
According to a news release, "He has spent his career working for all children, especially those with special needs. David is a firm believer in public education and continues his work with students, teachers and parents.
"As a member of the Athens City School Board, David will work to support all students, the excellent staff and administration of Athens City Schools and the parents of the children in Athens City Schools. David believes in open communication and will be available while serving on this board.
"David thanks the voters of Athens for their 'write-in' vote during early voting and on Nov. 8."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.