The seniors of McMinn County High School were celebrated in the school’s annual graduation ceremony Saturday morning.
The 119th ceremony in the school’s history opened up with a tribute to Tim McPhail, a teacher and coach at the school who passed away earlier this year.
“He was our friend, our teacher and our coach,” McMinn Principal Joe Young said of McPhail.
The attention then turned to the graduates from there with Assistant Principal Marla Cobb giving the seniors some words of advice.
“Live your life,” Cobb told the students. “Be patient, especially when life is challenging, inconvenient or uncomfortable. Be patient with yourself, especially when you’re having a ‘why me’ moment.”
Cobb also encouraged the students to “be grateful.”
“Remember, nobody owes you anything,” she said. “Understand that if you are fortunate enough for anybody to provide for you, meet a need, lend a helping hand, those are all privileges and not rights — always remember to say thank you.”
Another word of advice was that “life is short and unpredictable.”
“Sometimes things happen,” she said. “Sometimes you look around and things are not going like you would like for them to or are not going as you planned and you wonder ‘why does their life look better than my life.’ I warn you, do not fall into the trap of comparison. You are not meant to be like anyone else.”
She also encouraged the graduates to “love, honor and respect humans, even if you do not like them or agree with them” and that they should “learn not to take everything so personal.”
Noting that “we all make mistakes,” Cobb also advised the graduates to “learn to forgive.”
“I hope that after your challenges, you are able to extend the same amount of grace and mercy that you expect from other people,” she said. “If nothing else, learn from it and do better.”
Her final nugget of advice was “no matter what, do not give up. Do not quit, you can not stop.”
After Cobb spoke, Young returned to the podium to encourage the students that, despite any hardships they’ve faced, “rejoice in the good memories.”
“I hope you remember all the experiences you’ve had — the good and bad, the laughter and the tears, the wins and the losses,” he said. “Use the challenges you face to foster growth in yourself and others.”
Young also emphasized his pride in the 119th senior class at McMinn.
“We are proud of what you’ve done, we are proud of the school work you’ve done and done well,” he said. “The traits you’ve demonstrated that have led to this point in time are indicative of future successes. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the senior class for your leadership, your service to classmates and your service to this community.”
Director of McMinn County Schools Lee Parkison also said a few words before diplomas were presented.
He opened by remembering former MCHS Principal Johnny Grubb, who died recently. After that, he addressed the senior class.
“Thank you for the determination and perseverance you’ve shown,” he said. “This has been a tough past two years — ones you’ll never forget.”
Parkison also turned his attention to the parents in attendance and thanked them for their role in the students’ education.
“I also want to … thank every one of you who are here today and many who are not here today for your help, your understanding, your patience and for the education of these students,” he said. “Thank you, we appreciate that.”
