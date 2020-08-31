As criticism of law enforcement has continued to rise across the country, the City of Athens hit a different milestone last week.
Friday marked 100 years since the last death in the line of duty for the Athens Police Department.
It was on Saturday, Aug. 28, 1920, when, according to contemporaneous newspaper reports provided to The DPA courtesy of the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum, then-Athens Police Chief S.A. Jenkins (listed as F.S. Jenkins in some reports) was shot and killed by McMinn County Deputy Sheriff William A. Reynolds.
There have been no other on-duty deaths in the past 100 years for APD officers since that incident and members of the APD, Athens Fire Department and city officials gathered Friday to commemorate that achievement.
“We’re also gathered here as part of the national narrative around policing in our nation continues to move in various directions across the United States,” Athens City Manager C. Seth Sumner said. “To celebrate our heroes, our law enforcement officers. We want to lift them up — they are the people who lift us up in our darkest hour and we want to do everything we can as a community, as a city and as an employer to uphold those ideals that we hold in our heart of protecting our vulnerable people, of protection all people equally, fairly and justly.”
Sumner added that it’s a credit to the officers and the community that Athens remains separate from the controversy swirling around policing.
“We are blessed that the national narrative does not play into our local vocabulary,” he said. “We are blessed with the wonderful peacekeepers we have right here at work 24 hours a day, 365 days a year protecting our citizens and our guests.”
Vice Mayor Bo Perkinson also spoke during the event, pointing out the support the community gives to the local officers.
“I’m glad to be with you here today on this special day, representing Mayor Chuck Burris who couldn’t be here today, and our city council, and our citizens of Athens who give a lot of emphasis, a lot of importance, a lot of appreciation for our city of Athens police force,” Perkinson said. “In the last several years we’ve given an emphasis, under Chuck Burris’ leadership and the rest of the city council, to give greater resources and greater emphasis on our police officers.”
APD Chief Cliff Couch noted that there’s a certain level of discomfort when it comes to celebrations for police officers.
“We don’t celebrate milestones,” Couch said. “Maybe it’s because we’re a little bit of a superstitious lot. Behind that superstition there’s real reason — we understand that a bad guy with a gun or a fire that a fireman has to go in to, these things are no respecter of size of city. Some of the worst tragedies in our country have happened in small towns such as Athens.”
Couch added that it’s a joy for officers to return home after each shift.
“These guys understand when they suit up, that may be the day of tragedy,” Couch said. “We pray before we come to work that today won’t be the day and we thank the good Lord above when we go home at night that today wasn’t the day.”
Couch also talked about what he’s learned about Jenkins in researching about him.
“Everything that we’ve been able to find, what little bit we could find, told us that Chief Jenkins was a man who was beloved by his community,” Couch said. “The people the news throws up as heroes, those things are very carefully cultivated. But that was a good, solid guy, that was a good, solid police officer.”
Couch added that Jenkins, from all appearances, served the community exactly as the current members of the force want to.
“We want our community to see us as guardian peacekeepers. Somebody that can handle business when it needs to be handled, but at the same time switch gears and be approachable people you feel comfortable having your family around,” he explained. “Everything I’ve seen about Chief Jenkins tells me he was living that out 100 years ago, long before anybody ever sat down on a fancy commission and came up with that type of term.”
Sumner noted at the end of the event that a new campaign is starting up to help celebrate the local police force.
“In a time when communities are talking about withdrawing resources from their police departments, the City of Athens continues to do more and more,” he said.
The campaign will last for 100 days and it will include “celebrating and uplifting police officers in our community. Starting today, you will begin seeing posters, signage and outpouring of love, support and prayers to lift up our police officers in this time.”
Sumner concluded that it is the responsibility of citizens to show their support for law enforcement.
“As citizens, in the republic, we all share a duty to police our community,” he said. “We are part of our police force. Help us over the next 100 days and every day beyond that to say thank you, to show our gratitude and our support to our police officers.”
