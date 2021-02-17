The Athens City Council has unanimously agreed to pursue the additional funding necessary to build the city’s new consolidated elementary school.
The Council considered a pair of resolutions on Tuesday night. The first authorized the issuance of up to $5 million of general obligation bonds and the other authorized the submission of an application to USDA Rural Development for its Community Facilities loan program.
The Council recently adopted a funding package to provide $40 million to construct the new school at the site of City Park Elementary School. Expanding the USDA loan from $35 million to $40 million allows the entire project to be built at once rather than in two phases.
“This (first resolution) is requesting the issuance of a bond to supplement the one that was issued before in order to proceed with both phases at one time — doing the whole school construction at one time,” said Mayor Bo Perkinson.
Increasing the loan amount to $40 million does not take the place of previously-approved Council action to obtain a $35 million USDA loan.
“This is the additional $5 million to pair with the already requested and approved $35 million that is part of the USDA Rural Development loan,” said City Manager C. Seth Sumner. “So, this will reach that maximum of $40 million — not to exceed — which we know that our bid has already been accepted at less than that.”
Council Member Dick Pelley made the motion to pass the first resolution, which was seconded by Council Member Frances Witt-McMahan. Council Member Jordan Curtis made the motion to approve the second resolution, with Witt-McMahan again providing the second.
Construction has already begun on the new school, which is expected to be ready for occupancy at the beginning of the 2023-24 school year.
