On Saturday, Dec. 4, seven 4-H’ers from across McMinn County participated in the first ever 4-H Stocking Sewing Day Camp.
Youths learned basic sewing machine skills and each created their own Christmas stocking to take home with them.
Five of the seven Stocking Sewing Day Camp attendees who were surveyed as "new to sewing" said that attending the camp increased their basic sewing knowledge and they hope to sew more in the future.
One 4-H’er said she now hopes to get a sewing machine for Christmas.
“We would like to especially thank our volunteer, Joan, who helped make this event happen,” stated a news release from McMinn County 4-H.
For more information or to learn more about 4-H opportunities, contact Brooke Cass at (423) 745-2852 or e-mail the program at mcminncounty4h@hotmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.