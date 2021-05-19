Pocket Park, a project of Main Street Athens’ Thriving Communities committee, gained a new landmark last weekend as volunteers installed a roof to complete the public space’s pergola.
Pocket Park, located at 108 North Jackson Street, is a reimagined public space that has been evolving since 2018 when Athens was selected as one of four communities to participate in Thriving Communities 2.0, a program of Lyndhurst Foundation and Thrive Regional Partnership.
“This entire endeavor — from the lease of the property from owner Jeff Eastman, to the vision of transforming an abandoned lot into a multigenerational space, to clearing out brush and dead trees, to the installation of a marquee and beautiful lights has all been possible because of our community’s volunteer spirit,” said Main Street Athens Director Lisa Dotson. “And we once again saw the power of collaboration this weekend when a group of community leaders worked together to finish the roof.”
The second phase of development in Pocket Park is near completion. The initial $20,000 grant from the Lyndhurst Foundation allowed Main Street and its volunteers to clear brush, paint the surrounding walls, lay mulch, purchase lights, electricity and benches as well as complete other tasks to prepare the space for elements that would support the group’s ultimate vision of creating an outdoor gathering place where people of all ages and backgrounds share fellowship around arts and cultural activities.
After early success of the initial project, the Athens Thriving Communities team was invited to participate in another grant opportunity. This time it was the inaugural Tennessee Placemaking Partnership, a collaboration between Lyndhurst Foundation, Southeast Tennessee Development District, Tennessee Arts Commission and Thrive Regional Partnership.
This grant award will fund two projects in downtown Athens: 1) the completion of phase two of Pocket Park and 2) the placement of a historical marker at J.L. Cook Memorial Park.
“In this second phase of work we’re starting to see the realization of the programmatic potential of Pocket Park,” noted team chairperson Lauren Shepherd, who is also executive director of Athens Area Council for the Arts. “We already have a theatrical performance planned now that the stage is complete, it makes this space a viable venue and we look forward to planning future events.”
The Thrive Team thanked a group of community volunteers who spent hours designing and constructing the pergola stage. Jerry Hagaman and Julie Jack, project managers of Pocket Park Phase One, were instrumental in the design and assisting Scottie Mayfield with the installation of the stage floor.
Mayfield designed the roof and was the overseer of the construction that took place on Saturday, May 8, along with volunteers City Manager C. Seth Sumner, Dr. Bill Drury, G. David Brown, Bob Borwick, and Shepherd.
Other components of the future work in Pocket Park include a mural, which will be painted by local artists on the park’s north wall, and the installation of ground cover. This work, in addition to the historical marker at Cook Park, is on track to be complete by June 30.
For questions or inquiries concerning the reservation of the stage or other Main Street Athens programs, contact Lisa Dotson at athensmainstreet@gmail.com or 423-333-0329.
