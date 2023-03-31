Even as students populate the halls of the consolidated Athens City Schools building, work is still being done on the structure.
During Thursday’s ACS retreat, Facilities and Attendance Supervisor Bob Owens presented an update on the new consolidated building. Students from City Park Elementary School moved in during the system’s spring break in March and City Park’s demolishing will make room for more parking at the new school.
“For the building program, obviously we have City Park kids there, so we have been working all morning on doors to make sure that they close and lock,” Owens said. “That was a big issue and we still have to deal with classrooms. There is a bit of a language barrier between us and the workers, so we took over fixing the doors and plan to have them done by the end of the day.”
Upon its completion, the consolidated building will house students from all four of Athens’ elementary schools — City Park, Ingleside, North City and Westside.
The building is designed on a “wing” system with one wing housing Pre-K through 2nd grade and the other housing grades 3 through 5. Each wing will officially be a separate school, with the Pre-K through 2nd grade wing being Athens City Primary School and the 3rd through 5th grade wing being Athens City Intermediate School.
“Some important dates for you to be aware of are: July 10, which is the day that, as of right now, we are supposed to take possession of the 3-5 wing and have our permanent occupancy permit,” Owens noted. “Right now we just have a TSO for the 3-5 wing and that is only for 30 days at a time, so the state fire marshall will come back in about 2-1/2 weeks and will walk the building again.”
Currently the schools that will be moving into the consolidated building are slowly preparing for the move.
“Right now, (there) was an e-mail sent out, so we are going to start getting everything ready so that the librarians can start boxing up their books and then we can start moving those,” he stated. “We can probably get Ingleside’s books over to the new building before their school is out.”
According to Owens, the library is scheduled to be finished on the April 20 with the furniture being scheduled to be delivered on the 24th.
“They stated that it would take roughly four or five days to set the new furniture up but after that they can get the library set up,” Owens said. “We did have to add 10 sprinkler heads to the library and there are a couple that we have to add under the stairs which will be something that we will have to do over the summer.”
Owens noted the only thing remaining for the Pre-K through 2nd grade wing is the repeater system.
“That system is for the firemen and the police so they can use their radios while they are going through the building,” he said. “Right now, if you walk through that building you will notice that your cellphones will not work once you get away from the exterior walls, so it is a system that we have to get in place.”
They also have a few dampers that need to be replaced, however Owens noted that they had received everything the fire marshal had requested.
