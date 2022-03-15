Two months after the decision was made, the debate continues over the McMinn County School Board’s choice to remove the graphic novel “Maus” from its active 8th grade curriculum.
Earlier this year, the school board members voted unanimously to remove the novel from the active curriculum, but MCS Director of Schools Lee Parkison confirmed shortly after the meeting that if the book was in a school library, it could remain, and if a teacher had a personal copy of it in the classroom, it could stay.
In the February board meeting, five people spoke and criticized the members’ decision to remove the Holocaust-related novel. That meeting featured a full room plus people in the overflow section.
During Thursday night’s monthly school board meeting, the room was once again at its 125 person capacity and two more people spoke out — this time one in favor of the decision and one in opposition to it.
The first person to speak was John Duggan, who thanked the board members for making the call.
“The narrative at this time has already been framed by many to be against anyone with a thought or point of view in favor of the county school board’s decision during the special called meeting of Jan. 10,” Duggan said. “I would like to take this time to personally thank each of you for doing what had to be done and what you were elected to do.”
The decision was made 2-1/2 weeks prior to the recognition of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, but the story didn’t grab international attention until about 24 hours before the remembrance day.
“What occurred did cause much unbridled angst, tempers and a lot of discussion,” Duggan said. “Even with all that, it did bring forth a discussion and awareness about Holocaust Remembrance Day that has not been focused on in this area, even before the day was established in 2005.”
Duggan emphasized the author’s decision to include a scene in the book about his mother’s suicide and worried about the impact that type of scene might have on children.
“Suicide among 10 to 24 year olds is the leading cause of death in the state,” Duggan said. “Our state is listed 19th out of all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The U.S. is 31st out of 183 countries with high suicide rates. This reaffirms your decision as a board on understanding the well-being of students in this county. Some students could be fixated on this situation that would have been introduced in this curriculum with no followup on the children’s mental health and well-being.”
Duggan also criticized those from outside the local area who have been critical of the board’s decision.
“This county will not be forced to do curriculum from outside this county or even outside this state,” he said. “For those outside this county or state, your schools are yours and in your hands and it is your school board’s decision to make in your community. It is not your concern with the decisions of this board. There are those who live in this county who I know have a different viewpoint than mine and that is fine.”
He also pushed back on the narrative that became popular among many national outlets when the story was first reported that this was a ban that removed the book entirely from the schools.
“It was never a ban on the book. Students can still read the material at the school if they wish,” he said. “It was strictly a decision to ... not support questionable material within the school system.”
The second person to speak, however, voiced concerns with both the decision and how it came about.
Charlie Senn cited Tennessee Code Annotated 49-6-2207, which deals with the initial adoption of textbooks and instructional materials into an elementary or secondary school system’s curriculum.
The portion of the statute he focused on reads, “Local boards of education shall appoint review committees to review textbooks and instructional materials proposed for adoption and shall make their adoption upon recommendations of such committees. These committees shall be set up by grade and and subject matter fields and composed of teachers, or supervisors and teachers, and parents with children enrolled in the LEA at the time of appointment to a committee. The local board may also appoint experts in the grade level or subject matter field for which textbooks and instructional materials are to be reviewed. Experts may be college professors or credentialed subject matter specialists.”
“In violation of this statute, (Board Chair) Sharon Brown at the conclusion of the called meeting on Jan. 10, called for a vote to remove ‘Maus’ from the curriculum,” Senn argued. “It appears to me that the statute’s expectation is that ... removal of textbooks is something that should be done in consultation with teachers, parents and subject matter experts. The board chose to ignore the dictates of the statute and proceed post-haste to remove ‘Maus’ based solely on the board’s collective judgement.”
Senn also said he felt this decision would hurt the quality of education the students will receive.
“It denied our children the opportunity to engage in meaningful, difficult and challenging conversations supervised by educators who only have the best interests of our children at heart regarding the darkest years of modern civilization,” he said.
He also argued that if there’s no place in the curriculum for “Maus” due to its depiction of partial nudity and vulgar language, then there is also no place for various works of art that depict human anatomy.
“The board has now set a precedent as to what is acceptable for our young people to see or hear in the pursuit of public education,” he said. “Your decision to remove ‘Maus’ from the classroom has brought worldwide condemnation onto McMinn County from the international press, news outlets and a webinar attended by 17,000 people worldwide hosted by the Jewish Federation of Chattanooga.”
Senn also noted that it caused him to doubt the board members.
“My sincere hope is that, given time to reflect, the board would rescind its judgement and reinstate ‘Maus’ in the classroom,” he said. “My expectation is that you will not so choose. I have no confidence in your ability to continue in leadership.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.