Food City has announced it will hold a company-wide hiring event to include both full-time and part-time positions.
The company is planning to hire 1,500 people in key customer and food service positions at store locations throughout the operation area and its distribution center.
The positions include both entry-level positions and experienced, skilled positions — such as meat cutter, cake decorator and retail management — as well as various warehousing/distribution positions, including truck drivers.
A hiring event is set to be held on Thursday, Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. to seek out candidates.
Interested candidates can apply online at FoodCity.com or visit any Food City store to complete an application.
