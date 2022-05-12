The Athens Parks and Recreation Department has announced a monthly food truck event that will be hosted at Market Park on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The public is welcome to enjoy a meal from a food truck and check out the fresh produce and goods at the Athens Farmers Market. Food trucks must be health department inspected and pre-registered. All interested food trucks should return a completed application to the Parks and Recreation Department, and event is limited to the first six food trucks.
“We have held a few successful food truck nights and have been requested to host regular events. The farmers market will be open from 2-5 p.m. on Tuesdays so there will be a variety of things downtown in addition to the brick-and-mortar businesses,” said Athens Parks and Recreation Program Coordinator Brianna Baker.
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
•
McMinn Central High School’s graduation will be held on Friday, May 20, at 7 p.m. in the school gym.
McMinn County High School is set to host its graduation on Saturday, May 21, at 9 a.m. on the football field.
“It will be outdoors unless there is inclement weather, then we will be prepared to move indoors,” McMinn County Director of Schools Lee Parkison said about McMinn County High School’s graduation plans. “If we have to move inside then it will be inside of the gym.”
Central will be giving out tickets to students to allow up to a certain number of family members to attend the graduation.
•
Meigs County High School graduation will be held on May 21 on the football field.
“The gate will open for guests at 8 a.m. and our seniors will need to be here to line up by 8:30,” Meigs County High School Principal John Grissom said. “The ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. sharp.”
Grissom noted the school will not be handing out tickets to limit attendance this year.
“It will be first come, first serve seating,” he said.
•
The Friends of Etowah Carnegie Library will have their monthly book sale at the library on Saturday, May 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
•
The Athens Parks and Recreation Department has announced the Athens Farmers Market is now open Tuesdays from 2-5 p.m. at the Market Park Pavilion in Downtown Athens.
The market will be open Thursdays from 2-5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:30-11:30 a.m. starting June 9. An official event celebrating the market’s 12th season will tentatively be held Saturday, July 9, from 9:30-11:30 a.m.
“The Athens Farmers Market opening is a sure sign of warmer weather ahead. Already, we have been having a lot of interest in the farmers market with a wide variety of products. Things to look for this year will be produce, meats including chicken, and new baked goods like macarons! I anticipate another great season ahead of us. Our hours are different this year compared to the past few, as the vendors voted on giving an earlier start a chance, so we will now be open at 2 p.m. for sales to begin,” said Market Manager Brianna Hanson.
All Athens Farmers Market vendors are local producers and their products are locally grown. Any interested vendors can get an application from the City of Athens Parks and Recreation office. They can also be obtained online at athenstn.gov/parks and returned via email to bbaker@athenstn.gov
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
•
McMinn County 4-H is hosting the tomato project.
This project is open to 4th-8th graders and is $5 to join. 4-H is partnering with McMinn County FFA where participants will receive two plants that will be picked up from the McMinn County High School greenhouse on May 20 from 3-6 p.m.
4-H members will grow their plants and bring three tomatoes to the Tomato Show at the Athens Farmers Market on Aug. 13 at 9:45 a.m. There will be categories to enter including best in show, ugliest, best recipe, and more.
Space is limited. Call 423-745-2852 for more information.
•
The Athens Parks and Recreation Department has announced a new health initiative challenging McMinn countians to Walk for the Health of McMinn.
This program is designed to encourage everyone to get outside and get some exercise. The parks department has organized walking groups at several city parks throughout the week, or participants are encouraged to go out on their own and log their miles. The goal is to have the community log their miles and by Aug. 23 to have reached 53,276 miles as a community, which equals a mile for every resident in McMinn County.
“We are so excited to start this new program and encourage everyone to be moving more whether you are running, rolling, strolling or walking. It’s no secret that obesity rates are crazy high and as a parks department, we want to do something about it. We have created a quick online form to log and enter miles and we are encouraging schools, businesses, and community organizations to organize their own walks to help us reach our goal. We are planning a completion party for Aug. 23, 2022, which is the 200th anniversary that our city was incorporated. We hope to have a lot to celebrate that day,” stated Program Coordinator Brianna Baker.
To get your school, business, or organization involved, contact Brianna Baker at bbaker@ athenstn.gov
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
•
The Athens Parks and Recreation Department is now accepting applications for certified lifeguards and a pool manager for the Ingleside Pool.
The summer pool season will be in operation with training beginning May 23 and running through end of September for parties.
The City of Athens is seeking mature, dependable, friendly staff to continue operating the Ingleside Pool in a professional capacity.
Complete applications and turn them in to the Human Resources Department. Applications can be obtained online or in the Human Resources office in City Hall.
If interested in a lifeguarding position, but not yet certified, the City of Athens is hosting a Red Cross Lifeguarding Course May 19-23. Registration is available online or with the Parks Department.
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3, or email the department at recreation@athenstn.gov or visit the website at www.athenstn.gov/parks
•
The City of Niota is hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site on Main Street near the old library building.
The site will operate on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday of each week. Anyone interested can register online at www.mycovidtestnow.com or on site, and also by calling 1-800-336-9507.
The PCR (nasal or oral) 48 to 72 hour rapid test is available.
