P.J. Hackney and John Wayne Irwin, Jr. both retained their seats as Decatur aldermen while Michael L. Bredwell captured the third contested seat.
Bryan Peaden finished fourth and lost his re-election bid.
Bredwell led with 393 votes while Hackney finished with 338 and Irwin collected 331.
In the U.S. Senate race, Republican Bill Hagerty was Meigs’ selection with 80% of the vote over Democrat Marquita Bradshaw. Hagerty collected 4,195 votes to Bradshaw’s 882.
Republican Scott DesJarlais led the vote totals in Meigs over Democrat Christopher J. Hale for District 4 of the U.S. House of Representatives with just over 77% of the votes, or 3,886 tallies to 1,125.
District 22 of the Tennessee House of Representatives was uncontested with the only candidate, Republican Dan Howell, receiving over 98% of the vote.
In the presidential election, Meigs selected Donald Trump 4,464 votes to 1,008 for Biden.
