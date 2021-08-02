The McMinn County Commission has agreed to pursue grant funding for improvements at Bicentennial Park.
At last week’s meetings, the county budget committee and then the full commission voted unanimously in favor of applying for the state grant.
The county is eligible to receive a 50/50 matching grant through the Local Parks and Recreation Fund (LPRF) grant program, which is administered by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC). The grant request is for up to $500,000 with the county agreeing to provide the required local match of up to or greater than 50% of the total project cost.
The matching contribution will include any eligible in-kind labor, services and land. The local matching money will be paid out of the capital portion of the county’s Hotel/Motel Tax Fund.
The grant application is due today, which is why the commission also unanimously approved the county recreation master plan at the same meeting last Monday.
“They wouldn’t take our application last year because the countywide recreation plan wasn’t adopted,” explained McMinn County Mayor John Gentry at the budget meeting.
If successful in obtaining the grant, the funding will be used to install turf outfield on fields two and three at Bicentennial Park with field markings for multiple uses and to lay the final pavement topping on the parking lot.
If TDEC selects this project for funding, the Southeast Tennessee Development District will administer the grant and complete the required environmental review. McMinn County will register a Notice of Limitation of Use (NLU) against the deeds of the affected property if the project is funded through the LPRF program.
If the grant application is successful, county officials expect to complete the project within two years of the contract start date.
