Independence Day celebrations will be back in full force this weekend after they were either canceled or limited due to COVID-19 in 2020.
The City of Etowah will celebrate the country’s independence on Saturday with a wide range of activities.
Festivities will begin at 7:30 a.m. with the Boy Scout Troop 74 pancake breakfast and the 5K road race at First Baptist Church.
There will be a patriotic program by the Gem Players from 8:45 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. and then the Zeta Kappa Sorority Beauty Pageant will be held from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.
There will also be a corn hole tournament at the walking trail from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., games from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and then music and dancing throughout the afternoon starting at 12:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Music will be provided by the Sweetwater Stragglers, In Cahoots and the Etowah Town Band and Dance Productions and Ms. Laura’s Dance Studio dancers will be on hand as well.
A Starr Mountain Quilts of Valor presentation will be held at 7 p.m. followed by The Dexter Thomas Band playing from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The Gem Players will present another patriotic program from 9 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. and then fireworks will commence at 9:45 p.m.
The Dexter Thomas Band will take the stage again from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. after the fireworks.
On Sunday, the American Legion will host an Independence Day event at Market Park Pavilion in Athens from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with music from The Beaters.
There will also be hamburgers and hot dogs available.
Meanwhile, music will be filling the air in Decatur on the Fourth of July as the town’s Downtown Summer Nights show has been moved from Saturday to Sunday at 6 p.m.
The show will feature Skeleton Key and Aunt Betty and then fireworks will follow the music.
The City of Athens will host its own fireworks show emanating from Athens Regional Park beginning at 9:30 p.m. with choreographed music being played on WSJQ 101.7 FM and WLAR 1450 AM and 95.1 FM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.