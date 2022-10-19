With contested races in Athens and Niota, turnout is expected to be high for the November election as early voting is underway.
According the McMinn County Administrator of Elections Teanna McKinney, there has been a lot of interest in the local election.
“We’ve probably had 15 people today (Tuesday) coming in wanting to early vote,” she noted. “So I expect, starting tomorrow (Wednesday) will be busy.”
Early voting opened on Wednesday and will continue on through Nov. 3.
McKinney encouraged people to ask questions, especially if it involves write-in candidates.
“If people want to vote for a write-in and they don’t feel comfortable in knowing what to do, then I encourage them to ask for help,” she expressed. “It is very simple. You touch the write-in section on the screen and it will pop up with a keyboard so you can type in the person’s name that you wish to vote for, but if anyone feels uncomfortable with that or unsure then I would like for them to ask for help and we will gladly help them.”
There are municipal races in Athens, Niota and Calhoun, a school board race in Athens with two candidates on the ballot and a pair of write-in candidates, a liquor referendum in Niota and state and federal races.
“Everyone needs to make sure they bring their state or federal ID,” she noted. “They can vote early at the courthouse from Oct. 19 to Nov. 3 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. All Saturday voting will be held at the courthouse and our satellite voting will be held at Athens Regional Park and it will open on Oct. 31. They will open on Monday at 10 a.m. and will go until 5 p.m. then Tuesday through Thursday they will open from 9 a.m. 5 p.m.”
McKinney believes some places may see some long lines during this election.
“I believe there will be some lines due to the constitutional amendments that are on the ballot. There are four of them,” she said. “They are a little long so it would be nice if people read a sample ballot before coming to vote so they know what to expect.”
Sample ballots can be found on the website mcminnelections.com or physical copies can be acquired at the election hall.
“You will be voting for constitutional amendments and we can’t explain the amendment, the ballot always speaks for itself,” she stated. “Instead of having to read through it at the last minute we want to make sure everyone has time to read them before they get here. It also helps that if they have any questions about the amendments they will have time to research it before they vote.”
She noted there are some distinct differences in voters between local and presidential elections.
“There are some voters who only show up to vote during presidential elections,” she noted. “There are also people who will choose to vote in local elections because they want to have a say in their local government. There is a lot of interest in the city election, for example, in the city council there are three seats open and nine people running for those seats in Athens, so there is a lot of interest there.”
McKinney encouraged all registered voters to participate in the election.
“If you don’t vote early then make sure you come out and vote on Nov. 8. We will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.,” she expressed. “If you have an address or name change in McMinn County and are already a registered voter it is easier to go ahead and get all of your paperwork done during early voting than it would be to do so during election day.”
