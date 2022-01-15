CHATTANOOGA — The federal trial of Glenn Whiting versus the City of Athens appeared to be nearing its conclusion on Thursday.
The eight-member jury finished its day while still deliberating towards a verdict. The trial resumed on Thursday after not convening on Wednesday and both sides rested their cases and made their closing statements prior to U.S. District Judge Travis McDonough delivering instructions to the jury and directing them to begin deliberation.
After about two hours of deliberation, McDonough dismissed the jury for the day and the trial reconvened on Friday morning with only a final decision on the case remaining.
The lawsuit filed by Whiting claims that Athens officials infringed on his First Amendment right of free speech by retaliating against Whiting for expressing his displeasure with city government — primarily in the form of a sign he posted in October 2019 on the wall of a property he owns on Jackson Street in Downtown Athens. The sign described Whiting’s dissatisfaction with what he alleges was the mishandling of an investigation by the Athens Police Department regarding a stolen vehicle that Whiting claims he owns.
Whiting’s lawsuit claims that the city condemned a commercial property he owns, located at 213 Pope Avenue, in retaliation for Whiting speaking out against the city. The two city officials who are named defendants in the trial are City Manager C. Seth Sumner and City Attorney Chris Trew, both of whom served in the condemnation process.
In response to these claims, the city denies that the action of condemning the Pope Avenue property was done in retaliation to Whiting’s actions. The city’s defense is that the property was justifiably condemned on the recommendation of its codes enforcement division as part of a routine process that involved multiple other city properties. The city also claims that it has received multiple citizen complaints about the structure — a warehouse — for years prior to the ultimate condemnation of the property in late-September 2019.
The jury was charged primarily with deciding if the city’s action to condemn the property was motivated by retaliation and, if so, what damages should be awarded as a result.
Among the final witnesses called by Whiting’s attorney Van Irion was Athens Finance Director Mike Keith. Irion asked Keith about an encounter he witnessed near his office at the Athens Municipal Building between Whiting and Sumner.
Irion asked Keith to describe Sumner’s attitude towards Whiting during the exchange and Keith replied that Sumner appeared “agitated.”
Irion asked if Keith considered Sumer’s demeanor toward Whiting as “unprofessional” and Keith replied, “It didn’t meet my standard” and “If it had been one of my employees, they would have been disciplined.”
The lawyers wrapped up their cases with closing arguments, with Irion addressing the jury first.
In regard to the claim that city officials retaliated against his client, Irion told the jury that “these cases are difficult to prove” and the the government will not just admit that it did something wrong. He said of the citizens of Athens that “everybody in the community is aware of this case” and that they are paying attention to what the jury decides.
At the core of Irion’s argument is that Sumner initiated the process of condemning the Pope Avenue building that Whiting claims to own.
“We believe he (Sumner) is the one behind all this,” said Irion.
Sumner ultimately signed the order to condemn the Pope Avenue property, which Irion equated to serving as judge in the hearing and said this “gives him (Sumner) a lot of power.”
Irion continued his stance that the condemnation of a commercial property in Athens is a rare occurrence. He noted that Whiting does not dispute that the building is in need of major repairs and that the city has the discretion to work with property owners to develop a plan to make necessary improvements.
Irion claimed that city officials did not work with Whiting to develop such a plan and “all of a sudden, they do it,” referring to the condemnation of the building. Irion said perhaps the hardest question the jury must answer is should the city have condemned the Pope Avenue property.
A question that has received considerable attention during the trial is whether Whiting has a financial stake in the property, though all parties agreed that Whiting is neither a trustee nor a beneficiary of the trust that owns the property. Irion argued that Whiting paid half the cost of the original purchase and has made use of the property since it has been under the ownership of ARD Property Management, which at its inception was comprised of Whiting’s wife and his wife’s now-deceased parents.
In closing, Irion suggested to the jury that “government officials understand you are watching.”
Attorney Dan Pilkington delivered the closing argument on behalf of Sumner, Trew and the City of Athens.
Pilkington defended the Athens city manager’s role in the process by stating that Sumner had “virtually nothing to do with this (condemnation) case” and that Sumner’s “only role was to decide if the building met the standard to be demolished.”
Pilkington suggested the primary question the jury needed to answer in its decision is “whether the city had probable cause to condemn this building” and for the jury to ask itself about the Pope Avenue property, “Is this safe?”
Pilkington argued that Trew and Sumner don’t decide the list of properties that are included in the city’s condemnation hearings, but rather the city’s codes enforcement officer Matthew Gravley. Pilkington also noted that there were a total of 11 properties on the list in this round of hearings and two of those properties are also located on Pope Avenue.
Pilkington said, “The building was not special, the building was dangerous.”
Pilkington displayed a series of pictures during his closing statement that he argued are an illustration of the poor state of the Pope Avenue property. He asked the jury to “look at the photos” and ask themselves if Sumner could make “any decision (about the property) besides (it is) unsafe.”
Pilkington cited testimony from Gravley, who by Whiting’s own admission was not known by Whiting before this lawsuit was filed. Pilkington said that the reason the property ended up being condemned was because of Gravley’s research and complaints from neighbors, including one who claimed that a homeless person living in the building threatened her child.
Pilkington also noted the testimony of former codes enforcement officer Gayle Pettit, who has not worked for the city since 2018 and fielded numerous complaints about the property years before the ultimate decision to condemn.
Pilkington said of Pettit’s testimony, “She is no longer employed and has no reason to be dishonest.”
“The timeline starts way before Mr. Whiting started to complain about the city,” said Pilkington. “There is a reason this building was on the city’s radar.”
The final verdict came after press time for this edition of The Daily Post-Athenian. Assuming a verdict is rendered as expected, full coverage will be included in the Tuesday edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.