This version of the City of Athens Employee of the Quarter award couldn’t be limited to just one person.
This time, an entire department received the honor as the Athens sanitation department employees were named Employees of the Quarter Tuesday night during the city council’s monthly meeting.
The employees honored include Ambrose Thompson, Joel Church, Dale Wallace, Anthony Standridge, Cole Patton and L.T. Cantrell.
City Manager C. Seth Sumner made the announcement and gave his reasoning for naming the entire department rather than one person, as is normally done.
“Sanitation collection is a year-round, non-stop, no time for a pandemic essential,” Sumner said. “Our sanitation department has been faced with staffing challenges, our sanitation department has had an increase in collections and they’ve also had significant delays at the landfill. Each individual did their part and more to take care of our citizens and support one another through all of the issues and amidst a pandemic, which made it impossible to choose just one of them as employee of the quarter.”
Sumner stressed that none of the issues the sanitation department employees have faced of late held them back.
“They have stepped up to get the job done no matter the hours or other hurdles they experience every day,” he said. “Even those dealing with COVID quarantines stepped up to make sure services were not interrupted.”
He said that even times when one of them may have had a household exposure, they were able to run their routes without exposing others.
“They were able to sit in the truck by themselves, not enter the building and not risk exposing each other,” Sumner said. “It was a true team effort and their dedication to the department and each other is impressive and should be celebrated.”
He added his awareness that the employees aren’t the types to seek attention for doing their jobs, as well.
“These are not the people looking for any kind of applause or cheers,” he said, adding jokingly that “they’re probably going to be pretty mad about being here.”
However, he said he still felt it important to acknowledge the work they do.
“Ya’ll have to know how much ya’ll mean to us,” he said to the employees in attendance. “From the bottom of my heart I say thank you, thank you all.”
