One of Tennessee’s U.S. Senators recently spoke highly of a new structure in McMinn County and the efforts behind its development.
U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn) spoke with The Daily Post-Athenian late last week to discuss a variety of issues, including the recently constructed McMinn Higher Education Center in Athens.
“We were so excited with this project,” Blackburn said. “This is something that is going to be a regional benefit with Bradley, Meigs, Monroe and McMinn counties coming together and having a focus on training the workforce for the future.”
Blackburn stressed the importance of making sure the workforce is prepared to fill technical jobs as they come open.
“Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-Nevada) and I have been active in working on different legislative pieces that would train our workforce for advanced manufacturing,” Blackburn explained. “It would be there to supplement and support education in this arena. Just knowing that this technical and vocational education is getting that support not only at the local level, but at the state and federal levels, this shows you how well partnerships come together.”
Blackburn echoed what many local and area officials have noted during the development of the MHEC as well and said it could be a good sign for the future.
“It’s a great example of a public-private partnership,” she said. “Look at how DENSO has invested in the workforce by really assisting with the development of the center and how it allows Cleveland State to expand classes and offer a variety of technical trades. There are going to be more public-private partnerships, I believe, because Tennessee has a focus on technical training.”
As the economy continues to open up after the COVID-19 pandemic and people begin seeking work once again, Blackburn said this path of education should prove important.
“There are jobs available,” she said. “We will see more people reaching out to get education and move into the workforce.”
She said she also believes that companies that have moved overseas will migrate back to this country and that will lead to even more openings.
“As manufacturing returns to the U.S. and as companies around the country look to relocate to business friendly states like Tennessee, it’s important we have a trained workforce that can meet those skilled and highly skilled jobs,” she said. “The pay is better, salary and take home pay is going to be more — that’s more money into the community, more for workers to have in their paycheck every month.”
This month marked the grand opening of the McMinn Higher Education Center as classes began on June 1 and a grand opening celebration was held on June 11.
The center is located at 2345 Denso Drive in Athens and is the new home of Tennessee College of Applied Technology — Athens, Cleveland State Community College’s Athens campus and the McMinn County UT Extension Institute of Agriculture.
