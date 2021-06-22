In 1977, several McMinn County women came together to form the Athens Luncheon Pilot Club.
Over 45 years later, with a resume filled with hours of service to the community, the club will merge with the Pilot Club of Athens on July 1.
“Many non-profits, schools, organizations and individuals have been blessed by the service of this club,” stated a news release about the merger.
The Luncheon Pilot Club finished its last business meeting at Michael’s by donating more than $7,000 to local organizations. The Pilot Club of Athens continues to accept new members.
More information can be found on the group’s Facebook page.
