The unemployment rate for McMinn County broke the traditional path for the month of January this year, while Meigs remained true to history.
According to the State of Tennessee, the unemployment rate for McMinn County for the month of January was 5.2%, which is a 0.7% decrease from December’s rate of 5.9%.
State of Tennessee Statistical Analyst Patrick Todd stated the numbers typically go up in January rather than decrease.
“It looks like McMinn’s labor force declined, which would be the primary factor to drive the rate down,” Todd said. “Unemployed people who decided they would no longer look for work would be the main factor.”
When people decide to stop looking for work, they are no longer counted in the labor force.
Meigs County followed the traditional pattern for the month of January with a rate of 6.8%, a 0.3% increase from the previous rate of 6.5%.
“It looks like the main contributor there was another labor force growth,” Todd said. “Typically we expect to see these types of increases in January.”
He said the changes in those looking for work is the biggest factor in both counties for the month.
“The decreases in rates are what stands out,” Todd said. “I’m not sure if it is due to places recovering from the pandemic or if seasonal work is just carrying over. Eventually I expect things to go back to normal.”
Meigs was actually the outlier across the state as trends didn’t hold up during January. The state reported that 78 counties saw their rate fall in January, versus 10 that increased and seven that held steady.
Other than Meigs, Carroll County (0.2%), Cocke County (2%), Henderson County (0.1%), Jefferson County (0.3%), Maury County (0.3%) and Overton County (0.1%) saw their rates climb.
That leaves the rate below 5% in 24 counties, between 5% and 10% in 71 counties and above 10% in no counties.
Across the area in January, the rate dropped 0.3% in Roane County to 5.8%, decreased 0.4% in Rhea County to 7.2%, fell 0.6% in Polk County to 5.6%, declined 0.2% in Monroe County to 5%, dropped 0.8% in Loudon County to 4.3%, fell 0.4% in Hamilton County to 5.1%, and decreased 0.3% in Bradly County to 5.2%.
