Three local Girl Scouts earned an award for their efforts in the Riceville community.
Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians has announced that Girl Scouts from Troop 40459 earned their Girl Scout Bronze Award recently. Haley Brady, Savannah Wilson and Khloe Wiseman earned their Bronze Award for a Blessing Box and Free Little Library Project.
Their project focused on helping fill needs in the community, as the blessing box and little free library were placed at a local volunteer fire department.
“By earning the Girl Scout Bronze Award, the girls from Troop 40459 have become community leaders,” stated a news release on the award. “Their accomplishments reflect leadership and citizenship skills that set them apart.”
“Earning the Girl Scout Bronze Award is truly a remarkable achievement and Troop 40459 exemplifies leadership in all its forms,” said Lynne Fugate, chief executive officer of the Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians. “They saw a need in their communities and around the world and took action. Their extraordinary dedication, perseverance and leadership is making the world a better place.”
Brady and her grandmother both expressed excitement over being able to make an impact.
“I am very proud of my granddaughter, Haley Brady. Being in Girl Scouts has allowed her to grow and realize her full potential,” Haley Brady’s grandmother, Terri, said. “She not only completed her Bronze Award, but also gave back to the community of Riceville, Tennessee.”
“I am very happy that being in Girl Scouts gave me this opportunity to earn our Bronze Award and also to give back to my community,” Haley Brady added.
The Girl Scout Bronze Award is the highest award a Girl Scout Junior can earn. Girls work together as a group to complete a service project that can either directly benefit the Girl Scout community or the girls’ community or neighborhood.
