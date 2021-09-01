The City of Etowah has received a $1 million loan for water improvements from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.
The purpose of the loan is to be used by the city to improve water infrastructure.
The loan is one of two approved by the Tennessee Local Development Authority, with loans for the Arthur-Shawanee Utility District and the City of Etowah totaling $1.275 million.
According to Etowah Utilities General Manager Harold Masengil, EU has been working on the process of the loan for around eight or nine months.
“It is typically a 20-year, low interest loan that municipalities can apply for and takes probably around eight or nine months to get your final answer that you have been approved for,” Masengil said. “We are very much excited here in Etowah. We had hoped we would get it and we will use that money to replace some of our aging infrastructure in terms of water metering systems and that loan should be enough to purchase all of the remaining meters that we are in the process of replacing.”
He noted the city was able to get a better interest rate due to the way they planned to utilize the money.
“The loan has a 0.8% interest rate because this project helps with water conservation and helps find water leaks with these new electronic meters that we are installing, (so) we were given a better interest rate,” he stated. “We’ve dropped it down to 0.8% because the state deemed it as a green project, so we are happy about that.”
Etowah Utilities currently has around 5,200 water metered customers in the city.
“This will replace approximately 4,500 of those meters,” he noted. “We have already begun replacing some of them back in the summer but with this loan we will be able to replace the remaining ones.”
The utilities has had some issues acquiring the new meters due to the current electronic chip shortage, he noted.
“We are a little behind because of the shortage, but once they get that problem resolved I think we will be able to buy the meters that we need in phases and install them as we get them,” Masengil said. “We have been doing a lot of this project ourselves, so I’d say that it would take about a year to install the new meters.”
He believes the new meters will be a great asset to the citizens of Etowah.
“One of the benefits with the electronic meters is that we should be able to see when a customer has a water leak,” he expressed. “No customer wants a water leak. If it leaks from the manual water meter it could be 30 days before they get a high water bill, so with this we should be able to see the high water usage so that we can contact the customer and they can find and repair their leak.”
Masengil stated the entirety of the loan will be used solely on the new water meters.
“If a customer sees us working on their water meter or replacing their water meter, even the box the meter is in, please just be patient with us,” Masengil said. “If they have to dig it up or make a mess, we will be back to put some straw and seed around it. We will try to be less invasive, but you will be able to see our trucks.”
