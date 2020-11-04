A “quintessential servant” in McMinn County passed away last week.
Nadean Kennedy Cunningham passed away on Saturday, Oct. 24.
According to her obituary, Cunningham’s life was centered around family, church, community and the local Republican Party political activity. She was a member of the First Church of God (Fisher Street), where she served as church treasurer for many years. She enjoyed singing church hymns and listening to gospel music.
She was a career public servant who was elected register of deeds of McMinn County five times and worked at the McMinn County Courthouse for 54 years.
McMinn County Mayor John Gentry believes that when someone thinks of Cunningham, the term “quintessential servant” comes to mind.
“She really set the standard for personal service that you would expect or want a public official to exhibit,” Gentry said. “In her office it was a lot of one on one ... The register of deeds is really a bedrock office of democracy because that is where everyone is equal. It is what makes private property ownership possible and she maintained those records impeccably because it was the basis of people’s ownership of their property.”
Speaking about her personally, Gentry stated that she was a pleasure to be around.
“She always had a smile on her face,” he noted. “She was conscientious and treated everyone the same ... She treated everyone equally because she was entrusted with that office to serve everyone.”
Gentry stated that Cunningham will be deeply missed.
“We were already missing her when she retired, so we were sad to see her pass,” said Gentry. “We know she is in a better place.”
Current Register of Deeds Cheryl Ingram worked under Cunningham before ascending to her current position.
“She came to me in 1996 and asked me to come to work for her,” recalled Ingram. “I didn’t know really anything other than what the documents were and she said ‘oh, it will be great. I will teach you.’ She was most certainly right. She was a great mentor and a teacher but not only that she was my friend.”
Ingram said Cunningham was one of the most “selfless serving people” she ever knew.
“She put her whole heart and soul into everything that she did,” Ingram said. “She loved serving the community and she loved doing anything for anybody to help them.”
According to Ingram, though Cunningham was a Republican, she didn’t hold anything against other people for their political views.
“It didn’t matter to her. When you walked through that door, you were the person she was going to help,” she stated. “It didn’t matter who you were or where you came from she was going to help you either way.”
According to Ingram, Cunningham was a diligent worker.
“She had a great sense of humor and was a lot of fun, but she took her job very seriously,” noted Ingram. “She taught me to do that. She was a great inspiration and inspired and blessed everybody that knew her.”
Her memory still gets shared with those who knew her.
“We talk about her a lot because we all loved her and we have a lot of memories from working with and being around her,” Ingram said. “I couldn’t have asked for any better boss and I wish that we had been given a longer time with her even though she lived quite a long time. It would have been nice to spend just a little more time with her.”
