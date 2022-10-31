Multiple Veterans Day events are in the works throughout McMinn County.
According to McMinn County Veteran Services Officer Susan Peglow, the Veterans Parade in Etowah will be held on Nov. 5 at 3 p.m.
“It will be a nice parade,” Peglow said. “We have our tank and our float from last year. We will have the McMinn County Honor Guard marching as well.”
She hopes everyone in Etowah, and the rest of the area, will come out and honor the veterans for their service that day.
“After the parade we will be having a program with a speaker, Dave Brock, who is retired Air Force, and after he speaks there will be a meal,” she noted. “The meal is free for anyone who comes, not just the veterans. This is for everybody and we strongly encourage everybody to come.”
On Nov. 11, the Athens VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) Post 5146 will have a program in front of the jet at 11 a.m.
“American Legion Post 68 will also be a part of that as well as the McMinn County Honor Guard,” Peglow said. “Also at 11 a.m., AMVETS will also be having a Veterans Day program as well in Etowah. Following them, at 1 p.m., Niota will be having a Veterans Day program.”
Peglow expressed her excitement for the Veterans Day programs.
“This is an opportunity,” she expressed. “I’m not a combat veteran and not every veteran is a combat veteran but every veteran put forth the effort to make their country a little bit better, a little bit stronger, and make it good for the next generation. Whether they were in combat or support they stood up and said that I will make my country what it is intended to be.”
Veterans Day is the one day of the year dedicated to honoring those living who have served this country.
“These are the people who put their lives on the line, even if they were support,” she noted. “You never know what your day could bring in the military ... These people put their lives on the line for the American people.”
Peglow hopes to see a lot of people participate in the events and show their support for the veterans.
“Everybody needs to hear that they did a good job or a thank you for what you have done,” she expressed. “Veterans are my heart and so many times people take for granted the sacrifices that they make. They don’t understand that when everyone else is celebrating the birth of their child, the veterans are not. Somebody else may get to take their children to kindergarten but the veteran can’t, because of the service they are making for the country as a whole. People need to understand the sacrifices that the veterans have made.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.