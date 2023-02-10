During this school year, a law has gone into effect that would require schools to retain students in 3rd grade if they don’t achieve a certain level on a standardized test. During last month’s meeting, the McMinn County School Board officially voiced their opposition to that law.
Local resident Austin Sauerbrei talked with the board members about the law at the start of the meeting and, after extensive discussion, they voted unanimously to oppose the legislation.
The law states that students in 3rd grade “shall not” be promoted to 4th unless they receive a rating of “on track” or “mastered” on the English Language Arts portion of the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) test. There are some avenues outlined in the bill to make up for the low test score.
MCS Director of Schools Lee Parkison told Sauerbrei when asked that system officials have made a concerted effort to let parents know about the law.
“We’ve done a lot of media here with our website,” he said. “We have saturate and it won’t stop.”
While system officials and board members oppose the measure, Parkison said that, to this point, hasn’t derailed it.
“It will become reality,” he said. “We will start getting a rise out of parents once they realize it is happening — especially when those test results come out and they receive one of the letters saying their child is one that’s going to be retained, potentially, if this doesn’t change.”
At that point, Board Member Kevin Goins chimed in with his disapproval of the law.
“Your school board, your director, your teachers hate this just as much as you do,” he said. “I’ve reached ut personally to our representatives. It is completely the legislature and they are married to it.”
Board Member Mike Cochran added that while he also disapproves of the law, he sees why the assembly felt it necessary to pass it.
“This is our fault — the board’s fault and the school system’s fault,” he said. “We’ve sat back for 15 to 20 years, passing kids who are making failing grades and not holding them accountable whatsoever. These kids learn by 4th or 5th grade that ‘I can go on to the next grade.’”
Cochran said his incentive to join the school board was a concern over children being passed on to the next level despite failing grades.
“The whole reason I got on this board to begin with is I watched kids in my youth group who can’t read — high school kids who are failing grades and then they get drug through credit recovery,” he said. “I’ve tried to address this for eight years. If we would deal with things here we could keep the state out of it.”
That being said, Cochran stressed that he opposes the law.
“I don’t agree with the law, but at the same time if we’re not going to stand up and do what’s right for our kids, the state is,” he said. “They’re seeing 30% (reading) at grade level in 3rd grade and in their mind that’s 70% of our kids who can’t read or are reading poorly.”
The resolution opposing the law passed the board unanimously and was followed by applause from the crowd.
