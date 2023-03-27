The City of Niota has several events coming up for both the citizens of Niota and the surrounding communities.
The first event to come will be the annual Easter Egg Hunt that will be held at the Niota Depot on Saturday, April 1 with a rain day scheduled for April 8.
“The event will start at 10 a.m. and everybody will need to bring their own Easter baskets,” said Niota Mayor Lois Preece. “We will also be providing everyone the opportunity to have their pictures taken with the Easter Bunny on our new stage.”
The Easter eggs will be filled with candy and there will also be prizes given out as well.
“We would really like to thank People’s Bank for sponsoring this event this year,” Preece said.
The next event coming up will be Niota’s annual Train Show that will be held on April 29 and April 30.
“This is a train show and swap meet,” she noted. “People will be able to set up tables and sell train related items. On the 29th, it will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the 30th will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.”
This will be Niota’s sixth annual Train Show event and it has continued to grow each year.
“If anyone has any interest in selling or displaying at the Train Show please call the depot,” Preece said. “I will be accepting calls for the train show until the 24th of April. It’s free to attend, free to display and $20 for a sales table. The event will also feature a guest speaker. I’m excited because this train show is good for kids and it seems that everybody comes to visit an old friend.”
The third upcoming event for the town will be the second annual Tea at the Depot event.
“It will be held on June 10,” Preece stated. “It’s a three course luncheon served with tea. It is a formal event and it is one of my favorite events. It is a semi-catered event. The food was so good last year and I expect this year to be just as good.”
Last year, Tea at the Depot was a ticketed event meant to bring all of the women of the community together. Tickets are currently $25 per person or $40 for two tickets. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Niota Depot at (423) 568-2584 and will be available until May 31.
“These events are for community involvement and for the community’s pleasure,” Preece expressed. “Another thing for everyone to look forward to will be our first concert on the new stage. It will be held on May 27 and it will be a Gospel group, the Agee Family. We also have a Niota Gift Shop available at the old library.”
