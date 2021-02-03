Athens’ new consolidated elementary school will be completed years earlier than originally expected.
At a called meeting on Tuesday, the Athens City Council unanimously approved a funding plan to build the Pre-K through fifth grade facility all at once rather than in two phases. The project will combine the city’s four existing elementary schools onto a single campus at the current site of City Park Elementary School where construction has already begun.
Council Member Dick Pelley made the motion to approve the funding plan, which was seconded by Council Member Frances Witt-McMahan. As a result of this action, the fully constructed new school is expected to open by fall 2023.
“It is nothing other than the ‘Friendly City’ being blessed beyond measure that we sit here with this resolution before the City Council at this time to meet all of these great and longtime, long-coming needs of this city in one move at one time,” said City Manager C. Seth Sumner prior to the vote.
Merit Construction’s bid to build the first phase of the school was $30,516,449. An additional $8.7 million would fund the entire project. A United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) loan would supply up to $35 million, which left the Council to consider options to supply the remaining $4,216,449.
A funding strategy was presented by Athens City Manager C. Seth Sumner last Thursday to revise the existing funding agreement. The plan, which was adopted on Tuesday, combines $1 million per year in sales tax revenue with $780,000 annually from the school system and $45,000 each year from the debt service fund balance to allow the USDA loan to be increased from $35 million to $40 million.
As part of the plan, the Council agreed to increase the city property tax rate by no more than 10 cents in the next fiscal year to cover other capital projects. A bond of $10 million will allow the city to fully fund the necessary street improvements to the City Park neighborhood to help mitigate additional traffic flow from the new school at a cost of about $3 million; rehabilitation at the city’s animal shelter estimated at $500,000; improvements at the city’s Public Works building of about $3.1 million; upgrades to the Athens Municipal Building totaling about $2.2 million; and a new fire training facility at a cost of $1.2 million.
Council members had the opportunity to share their thoughts prior to the final vote being taken.
“There are a lot of people in our city that need to be lifted up,” said Council Member Jordan Curtis. “There is no better way to do that than to provide them the best education that we can Pre-K through eighth grade. So, I am so excited that our facilities in the next few years are going to reflect the quality of the education that is being provided inside.”
“I just want to get to vote because I have been waiting for years and years and years, and I wanted this vote four years ago and I think we should have voted, but I’m not going to look back, I’m just going to look forward,” said Pelley.
“The Athens City School System has been very special to not only myself when I moved to Athens, but also my girls, and I can’t think of a better way to give something back to the community than to build this school and to not only help the children that will be served there, but to also help bring in new services and build our economy,” said Witt-McMahan.
“I believe that a good school system is the key to having a good city.”
Vice Mayor Mark Lockmiller expressed some relief that the phased approached to the project has been set aside.
“I didn’t want this project to end up being like the conference center at Regional Park and not get fully built,” he said. “Right now, we’re using the lobby as the conference center and I didn’t want this project to be like that, so I’m pretty excited about hopefully how we’re going to vote tonight.”
“I said the 21st of December when we got the bids in that we’ve got an exemplary school system and we need exemplary campuses and school buildings to match with that,” said Mayor Bo Perkinson. “I think this gives us an opportunity to do this this evening all in one phase, one project.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.