Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office Assistant Commissioner Gary Farley (right) was on hand with other state representatives to recognize the work the Englewood Fire Department does in the community. Shown here, Farley talks with members of the fire department during the visit.
A show of appreciation came to the members of the Englewood Rural Fire Department Friday.
Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office Assistant Commissioner Gary Farley was on hand for the visit, expressing his appreciation for the work the members of the fire department give to the community.
“They give their blood, sweat, tears and money out of their own pocket to do what they do for their communities and we want them to know that we appreciate what they are doing,” Farley said. “We are also leaving them some refreshments and asking them what their needs are so hopefully we can help them in the future.”
Farley visited several departments across the state and, while in Englewood, he was greeted by Englewood Fire Chief Billy Roach, members of the fire department, as well as local government officials.
“First off, we thank you for letting us come here, we love doing these visits,” Farley said. “It is the highlight of my month ... The reason we are doing this is because the volunteer fire department has been overlooked by the State Fire Marshal’s Office every year, in my opinion. What we wanted to do was make sure that you all were aware that we appreciate what you do.”
Farley stated they have been visiting departments across the state since July of 2020.
“That was during COVID and you all were still getting together and answering calls and we just want to let you know how much we appreciate that,” he noted. “We want to know what your needs are and the things that can help you. We are going to help you.”
One of the topics Farley presented to the department was training.
“Through our educational incentive program, classes under 30 hours, we will come out here and teach it for free,” he noted. “If you go to the academy, which it is hard to get to the academy, but if you do go I’ll pay for your lodging, meals at the academy and the classes at the academy. My goal is to make that even bigger because right now you are having to pay out of pocket, so that is my vision to make it even bigger.”
Roach stated that he believes Farley and the marshal’s office have done a good job supplying the needs of fire departments through grants.
“The training group that you have now is probably some of the best training that we have had from the fire academy in a long time,” Roach said. “I hope to get more volunteers join us.”
Farley concluded his visit with the department by presenting the Englewood Rural Fire Department with a check for $6,666.67.
