The Athens City Council’s city manager search committee will now consist of five members and three alternates after a series of votes Tuesday night.
Originally, the Athens City Council planned to have only two alternates, but that changed after three candidates were approved during the council’s monthly meeting.
The five candidates were announced by each council member and were finalized last week. They are: Bob Roseberry, Richard Brogan, Lisa Dotson, Amy Sullins and Chairman Jeff Cunningham.
On Tuesday, three candidates for alternate were presented — Robert Long, Shane Sewell and Moises Contreras. With Vice Mayor Larry Eaton called away before the meeting due to an unforeseen circumstance, Long passed in a 3-1 vote (Council Member Dick Pelley was opposed), Sewell was approved 4-0 and Contreras also passed 4-0.
That left three candidates approved for two spots.
“We have a tie between Shane Sewell and Moises Contreras,” Mayor Steve Sherlin said.
“Mr. Mayor, they all have a majority vote,” Council Member Frances Witt McMahan noted.
“We only agreed to appoint two,” Sherlin responded.
“Two candidates have four votes, the other candidate only has three,” Pelley said. “Seemingly, we would give it to the two with four votes.”
That’s when Witt McMahan suggested an alternative solution.
“I’d like to see us keep all three of them,” she said. “They all bring something different.”
She then made the motion to expand the alternate pool on the search committee to three and Council Member Jordan Curtis seconded it. The ensuing vote was unanimous.
Sherlin previously laid out his plans for the committee, that they will collect resumes from all applicants; create “no,” “maybe” and “yes” categories for each applicant; and then bring their top four applicants before the council for interviews and a vote. SETDD, Municipal Technical Advisory Service (MTAS), National League of Cities (NLC) and the Tennessee Municipal League will help advise during the search.
At a special called work session a couple weeks ago, the council laid out their emphasis for the new city manager to replace C. Seth Sumner.
The ones chosen include:
• Servant to the citizens
• Good listener
• Passion for the job
• Work well with others
• Possesses wisdom
• Transparency
• Good organizer
• Effective communicator
• Goal oriented
• Growth mindset
• Good steward of the taxpayer’s money
• Equitable and inclusive
• Humble
• Possesses integrity
• Objective
• Emotional maturity
• Confirmed experience
• Good delegator
• Empowering of staff
• Empathetic
• Willingness to learn
• Willing to give credit to others
• Appreciative
• Accountable
• Recognizes their own strengths and weaknesses
• Faith in a higher power
• Good ambassador and marketer for the city
