On Monday morning, May 17, at 8 a.m., Athens Utilities Board will close the portion of Glendale Avenue, between Park Street and Hill Street, and will close two of the four lanes where Glendale intersects Park Street.
This closure of lanes is to perform scheduled work to improve the alignment of a wastewater manhole located at the intersection of Park Street and Glendale Avenue. The closure will last until 9 p.m.
AUB’s field crew and a contractor will be working together on the job. Motorists are asked to avoid this area if possible and are asked to approach the area with extreme caution as workers will be present. Signage will be in place identifying the detour around Glendale Avenue.
•
The Athens Parks & Recreation Department is offering an American Red Cross lifeguarding course.
This class teaches participants how to prevent, recognize, and respond to aquatic emergencies, and to provide care for breathing and cardiac emergencies, injuries and sudden illnesses until emergency medical services (EMS) personnel take over. With successful completion of this course, participants will be certified with Lifeguarding, CPR/AED for the Professional Rescuer, and First Aid for two years.
Class times will be hands-on, with direct supervision from the instructor. Class dates and times will be May 21 from 4 to 9 p.m., May 22 and 23 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and May 24 from 4 to 9 p.m. Participants must attend all classes. In the event of bad weather, the class will be rescheduled.
The participants will be required to pass a pre-test on May 21 consisting of the following:
1. Swim 300 yards continuously, demonstrating breath control and rhythmic breathing. Participants may swim using the front crawl, breaststroke, or a combination of both. Swimming on the back or side is not allowed.
2. Tread water for two minutes using only the legs.
3. A brick dive within 1 minute, 40 seconds.
There will be a written and in-water skills test on the last day of class.
Registration is $200 for lifeguarding class, $170 for recertification class and is open from now until May 20. Call the Parks & Recreation Department to register at 423-744-2700, ext. 3, or online. Participants must be at least 15 years old to register. Class size is limited to the first 10 registered.
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation, email the department at recreation@athenstn.gov or visit the website at www.athenstn.gov/parks
The Athens Parks & Recreation Department announces the opening of the Athens Farmers Market on May 18.
The market will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays starting June 12 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Market Park Pavilion in Downtown Athens. An official event celebrating the market’s 11th season will tentatively be held Saturday, June 26, from 9 to 11 a.m.
“The Athens Farmers Market opening is a sure sign of warmer weather ahead. Already, we have been having a lot of interest in the farmers market, so I anticipate a great season ahead of us,” said Market Manager Brianna Baker.
All Athens Farmers Market vendors are local producers and their products are locally grown. Any interested vendors can get an application from the Parks & Recreation office. They can also be obtained online at athenstn.gov and returned via email to bbaker@athenstn.gov
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
The Bradley/Meigs Roughneck Motorcycle Club is staging its 5th Operation Hero ride in Cleveland on May 15 with a portion of the proceeds going to support Cleveland 100 — a non-profit group that provides financial assistance to families of first responders who lose their lives in the line of duty.
Money from the event is made through rider registrations, auction items and donation/sponsors. Thus far, the group has averaged over $2,000 a year to benefit Cleveland 100.
The ride is a scenic ride in the area and has kickstands up at 10 a.m., returning round 1 p.m.
Interested riders can email Ryan Campbell at Rmcbm12@gmail.com. Donations toward event may be mailed to: Cleveland 100, P.O. Box 2370, Cleveland, TN 37320-2370. Checks payable to Cleveland 100 and mark it for Operation Hero Ride.
The ride is open to any motorcycle enthusiasts and is held in Cleveland, off Paul Huff parkway, near the parking lot to Applebee’s restaurant. Registration begins at 9 a.m. at the site. At the kickoff will be various booths with silent auction items, plus a group from the East Brainerd Church of Christ Snack Pack Ministry will be on hand to accept donations and discuss their program, which is supported by the riding club.
The Good Faith Clinic will be held on Tuesday, May 25.
• Drive through pharmacy from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
• Sign up for physician visits at 4 p.m.
Patients wanting a mammogram in June should ask for paperwork for appointments.
The Etowah Carnegie Library invites the public to a special poster exhibition, “Picturing Women Inventors,” which showcases the historical breakthroughs, motivations, and challenges women encountered while pursuing their goals as inventors in the United States.
According to a news release, “The exhibition explores the inventions of 19 highly-accomplished American women, including astronauts, computer pioneers, and businesswomen, athletes, engineers, and even teenagers in this remarkable group of inventors.”
“Picturing Women Inventors” is currently on display and presented courtesy of the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service in collaboration with the Lemelson Center for the Study of Invention and Innovation and the United States Patent and Trademark Office. It is sponsored by Lyda Hill Philanthropies IF/THEN Initiative and Ericsson.
The Etowah Carnegie Library is located at 723 Ohio Avenue in Etowah.
Athens City Schools is notifying residents of the City Park neighborhood that, as part of construction of the new Athens City Primary and Intermediate School, in the coming weeks, the concrete pouring process will begin, which will start in the early-morning hours around 2 to 3 a.m. and last for 10-12 hours a day.
This process will include concrete trucks, lights, and noises in the area.
A news release from the school system states: “We apologize in advance for this inconvenience.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.