The City of Niota will be hosting its fifth annual Train Day on April 30 and May 1.
The event will be free to the public and will be held at the Niota Depot from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 1.
“I can’t wait for the event to happen this year because we added some new features,” said Niota Mayor Lois Preece. “We are back to having a train on the floor for the little kids to play with and we will have a little outside train that kids can ride.”
The train that participants can ride first appeared at the Fried Green Tomato Festival and organizers were eager to bring it back for this event.
“If the riding train is successful this time then it will probably be here every year,” Preece noted. “The owner is a real nice guy to work with.”
The event itself is a model train show that allows hobbyists and model train enthusiasts to show off their displays in a common venue.
“It gives a lot of people a chance to re-live their past when they would get their own model train sets,” she said. “This is a great opportunity to see how they developed that love from their childhood into adulthood where they have built all of the miniature landscapes to go with them. It is a labor of love.”
She hopes to see more citizens show interest in the program and come visit the show.
“We will also have a new speaker this year. James Arwood from Sweetwater. He worked for the Norfork Southern out of the Niota Depot,” Preece stated. “We will also have Sheriff Joe Guy as a speaker as well, who will most likely speak during the evening.”
The event will also have videos on railroad safety for kids to view.
“The event is growing and we are looking for more people who would like to add in their displays,” Preece expressed. “If anyone is interested in participating in the event using their own model(s), please contact Niota City Hall at 423-568-2584.”
While the event is currently planned to take place in the depot, it has the potential to be expanded to the Niota Memorial Building for additional space should more people wish to participate than what the depot can currently hold.
“When this event first started we were at the school and that was before the depot had heat and air,” she noted. “We won’t go back to the school but we will go right across the track to the community building, so we have a lot of room for growth. This is a free event and it is good for all ages. My generation loves it and the younger generations have fun and can learn from it.”
