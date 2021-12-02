ATHENS
Historic Preservation Commission will meet on Thursday, Dec. 2, at 3:30 p.m. in the Burkett Witt Council Chambers at the Athens Municipal Building.
Athens Utilities Board General Manager Eric Newberry and members of the AUB board of directors will meet with Tennessee Valley Authority Board Chairman Bill Kilbride and TVA CEO Jeff Lyash on Friday, Dec. 3, at 1 p.m., to discuss AUB’s power contract with TVA. The meeting will take place in the Sullins Board Room at Tennessee Wesleyan University.
