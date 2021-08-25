The Vet Center Bus is scheduled to be at Market Park Pavilion in Athens on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
According to McMinn County Veterans Service Officer Susan Peglow, the event acts as a way to provide veterans mental help.
Along with the bus will be two counselors, one from Chattanooga Veterans Center and one from the Knoxville Veterans Center, who will give information to veterans on how they can seek counseling should they need it.
Peglow noted that there is a chance the bus gets called into service to assist with counseling for flood victims in Middle Tennessee. Should that happen, the counselors will still be in town at the veterans service office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In either case, Peglow said the counselors will be here to assist any veteran who needs it.
“They can explain to you, from 10-2, what the vet center is and what the vet center does and they can help with setting up appointments if they need to,” Peglow said. “We are trying to get the Vet Center Bus to come here every second and fourth Thursday of the month with counselors so people don’t have to drive all the way to Chattanooga or Knoxville to get counseling.”
She believes some people feel better performing counseling face to face rather than using a phone.
“Twenty-two veterans a day commit suicide and that is too high of a number because the number should be zero,” Peglow expressed.
Any veteran who would like to seek counseling is able to do so at any time by speaking to Peglow.
“If anyone needs to go to the vet center, I can call, which they can too, and I could set up an intake appointment for them and hopefully they can talk to a counselor that day,” she stated. “If anybody is in crisis there are several different ways to prevent somebody from doing something that is irreversible.”
She noted there are even apps veterans can use to help give them counseling if they need it.
“My whole goal is to prevent any veteran suicides,” she said. “My whole goal is to get people healthy and happy and that is what this bus is about. Getting them the care that they need.”
The bus has appeared in Market Park at least twice a month for the past several months.
“He has flags out there and you can’t miss it because it is a Vet Center bus,” she noted. “If nothing else just touring the bus is amazing. It can be converted almost like a mash bus where they can mobilize people ... It is also handicap accessible and it is really amazing.”
She encouraged people to speak with those operating the bus as they are also combat veterans.
“They have been down that road so they are good in dealing with my veterans,” she stated. “Veteran centers are community based counseling centers that provide a wide range of social and psychological service, including professional readjustment counseling to veterans and families, military sexual trauma counseling, and bereavement counseling for families who have experienced an active duty death. It is a readjustment counseling center.”
Any veteran who is in crisis can access the Vet Center as well as a 24 hour veteran center crisis suicide hotline for veterans that can be reached by dialing 1-800-273-8255.
“You can also go online or text,” Peglow said. “It is completely confidential and available 24/7 for all service members, veterans, National Guard, reserve, even family members and friends can call if they are concerned about someone.”
Peglow noted the bus isn’t just for people who are on the verge of suicide, but also for people who are having a hard time adjusting to the world around them.
“I would like to see every veteran come down and see this bus. This bus is amazing, the fact that they can respond to things like the flood, bombing or things like the hurricane and provide counseling there is amazing,” Peglow said. “The VA has provided buses in many places and the fact that we have one close and can use it is an amazing thing. You are not going to find a more caring group of people than the group at the Vet Center, which is separate from the VA. They do receive funding from the VA but the VA cannot access any of their records so anyone who goes to the Vets Center can be rest assured of their privacy because nobody can gain access to those records.”
