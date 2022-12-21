Santa is expected to come to town this Thursday and Friday to visit neighborhoods.
According to information released by the City of Athens on their Facebook page, the current plan for the event will feature Santa starting his annual visitation around the Decatur Pike area (Highway 30) on Thursday and ending near Congress Parkway (Highway 11) on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday’s event is planned to start at North City and will go to City Park from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.
“The Athens Fire Department will escort Santa Claus around the city in a white pickup truck with red lights to give his reindeer a rest and his elves time to perform maintenance on his sleigh prior to their journey around the world on Christmas Eve,” the post expressed.
The Athens Parks and Recreations Department along with the Athens Fire Department are the sponsors for this event.
“The fire department loves doing this event every year and the parks department keeps the tradition going, making sure to coordinate with Santa,” said City of Athens Communications Coordinator Brianna Baker. “This year the fire department was able to work with Santa and get a date set up. They really enjoy getting to go into the neighborhood, giving out candy canes and seeing all of the children get excited.”
This event has been a tradition for the City of Athens for at least 15 years and was originally brought to the city by Athens Parks and Recreation Director Austin Fesmire.
“This is one of the opportunities that allows families a relaxed environment to see Santa and even take some photos,” Baker noted. “Any kind of special event or program that we can do to bring joy to the Athens community is something that I love to do. This is a longstanding program that we have been coordinating and it is definitely a fun time.”
Due to the possibility of inclement weather, the program coordinators are attempting to establish a backup plan.
“In the event of rain or cold they will try to move the event to Fire Station 1 instead of driving around,” Baker noted. “This would apply to both days if applicable.”
Baker, as well as Athens Fire Chief Brandon Ainsworth, encouraged anyone interested in the event to “keep an eye” on the City of Athens Facebook page for further and updated information about potential moves or event cancellations.
