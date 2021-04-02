A local organization took efforts to preserve some McMinn County history recently.
On March 21, the Prudhomme Fort Chapter of Colonial Dames of the 17th Century held a Marking and Preservation Ceremony at Williamsburg Cemetery in McMinn County, with 89 people in attendance. The ceremony was to be held in conjunction with the bicentennial year of McMinn County, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was postponed. The Williamsburg Cemetery was established on the plantation of Thomas Cantrell, a Revolutionary War soldier, who died Sept. 25, 1830. It was first known as Cantrell Cemetery.
The cemetery is located on Old Federal Road. The Old Federal Road was established by the Treaty of 1805 between the U.S. and Cherokee Nation. L.E. Cantrell, grandson of Thomas Cantrell, willed about three acres for a Cantrell family burial site where his father, Gabriel Cantrell, was buried near his father, Thomas.
In 1890, T.C. McNabb and B. Crary deeded the Williamsburg Graveyard to a board of trustees. The cemetery has around 150 graves, with many unmarked.
Thomas Cantrell is the great grandson of Richard Cantrill, a colonist living in Philadelphia in 1693.
Greetings were given by State Rep. Mark Cochran, McMinn County Mayor John Gentry and Tennessee State President CDXVIIC Carolyn Christian Martin. Etowah Area Chamber of Commerce Director Durant Tullock gave a brief history of the area and the Mintie Cantrell Willson family was on hand to unveil the sign.
Willson is the third great-granddaughter of Thomas Cantrell. A wreath laying ceremony was held at the gravesites of Thomas Cantrell and his wife, Elizabeth Norris Cantrell, by the Prudhomme Fort Chapter CDXVIIC, Alexander Keith Chapter DAR, Chestuee Chapter DAR, Ocoee Chapter DAR, Hiwassee Chapter SAR, and Martha Stuart Bulloch National Society CAR from Roswell, Ga.
Thomas Cantrell’s descendants of his children — Isaac, Thomas, Jacob, Mary, and Elijah Cantrell — came from as far away as Branson, Missouri and Georgia.
